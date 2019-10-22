The home of the World’s Largest Pecan is ready for a nutty time this weekend with celebration of its history and agriculture industry.
Pecan Fest and Heritage Days kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday, with fun and entertainment for all to enjoy, Seguin Main Street and Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kyle Kramm said.
“This is our 13th annual Pecan Fest, and it is a city-wide celebration of all things Seguin and all things pecan,” he said.
According to the Pecan Fest Facebook, more than 15,000 people are interested in the event, making this year’s Pecan Fest potentially one of the biggest since its inception, Kramm said.
“That’s definitely the largest number of people we’ve ever had on Facebook, so I am very, very excited about that and I hope at least a third of those people come out because it is going to be a great time,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of calls about people reserving hotels, so I think we’ve got people coming from all across the state looking to come and have some fun this weekend.”
Over its two-day course, the festival will host all manners of entertainment, ranging from a Seguin Art League Paint Out on Friday to a Healthy Nut Run on Saturday morning, Kramm said.
“On Friday, we will have a few historical activities and that includes tours at the Sebastopol House and tours at the Papes and Pecans Nutcracker Museum,” he said. “The art league is also having their Paint Out, so artists from all over will be spread throughout downtown Seguin on Friday. On Saturday, we will have a lot of fun activities like out at the Big Red Barn, they will have a turkey and dressing lunch and a bunch of activities for the kids.”
Friday will also be host to events such as wine tastings over at the Blue Lotus Winery and photo ops at the First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch.
Every year, Pecan Fest seems to grow in popularity. However, no event has become as well-liked as the pub crawl, Kramm said.
“Friday night is really when the party begins with our Hat’s Off to Juan Seguin Pub Crawl,” he said. “People are really starting to like the crawl, and we’ve got seven locations participating this year, and it’s free for people to attend.”
A Trade Days event will also be conducted on Saturday, where shoppers can enjoy a variety of up to 100 different vendors sprinkled around the downtown area, Kramm said.
“We’re also really excited because during Trade Days, Snickers, the candy company, will be launching their pecan candy bar and so they’ll be at the event in a booth from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” he said.
A pair of newcomers are added to Pecan Fest’s roster of events this year in the form of a Johnny Cash tribute concert as well as a pie contest at the Palace Theatre from 7 p.m. to 9: 30 p.m on Saturday.
On Sunday, history kicks up with a walking tour in Riverside Cemetery, featuring six of the city’s ancestors.
“This year, I’m really looking forward to seeing what they have going on at the Big Red Barn, but I am also really excited because we have the most pecan pickers that we’ve ever had this year, so I’m hoping that we’ll have enough to meet the demand,” Kramm said.
For more information or a detailed schedule of the weekend’s lineup, visit www.seguingonuts.com .
