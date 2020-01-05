The city’s downtown area is getting a makeover that will change the faces of several historical buildings.
Leaders at a recent City Council meeting approved seven FIX-IT Façade grants aimed at repairing and revitalizing downtown buildings. Council member Jeanette “Jet” Crabb made the motion and council member Fonda Mathis seconded it leading the way to the grants’ approval.
“We’ve been offering these FIX-IT Façade grants since about 1998,” said Kyle Kramm, Seguin’s Main Street and Convention and Visitors Bureau director. “We’ve definitely helped a lot of businesses and small property developers over the years. The costs for owning a historic business can be pretty steep for bringing them up to code, so this is one of the tools in a toolbox to really help make downtown a bit more affordable and a good investment for the people.”
The funds allocated to the building owners will be used for anything from door and window repair to signage installation and exterior painting, Kramm said.
The Traveling Gypsy, located at 114 S. Austin St., was awarded $2,022.50 for the repair of several second-floor wooden windows and one window replacement with a total project cost of $7,000.
The Hot Spot, over at 212 E. Court St., is slated to receive a “complete overhaul” of the façade through a $10,000 grant, including new storefront windows, repair of the transom windows and a fresh coat of paint, Kramm said. The total project cost of the overhaul is $46,300.
A grant of $1,000 also was awarded to Schultz Saloon on 109 N. Austin St. for the installation of neon signage with a total cost of $9,904.
The Seguin Art League at 104 S. Austin St. was awarded $4,727.50, adding to its $9,455 total project cost to increase the location’s safety measures through the installation of an emergency exit. The league will also use the funds for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
An amount of $2,250 was awarded to Playoff’s Sports Bar and Grill over at 204 S. Austin St. to help with the cost of painting the business’ façade, which in total will cost $4,500.
Starcke Sleep Shop will receive a pair of $5,000 grants to upgrade the frontage of its two buildings. The structure located at 104 W. Court St. will be using the grant to help with the $51,904.71 project cost to replace storefront windows, rebuild bulkheads, paint the façade, and the construction of a fire exit door.
The 100 N. Austin St. building is using the funds to help with the rebuilding of transom windows, the removal of wood wainscot followed by its replacement with brick bulkheads, and re-stucco of the southern façade.
With more than nine projects submitted for funding and seven accepted, Kramm said that this year’s program is the most successful one to date.
“We want to encourage reinvestment into downtown and bring our historic properties back up to code to make sure they’re an asset for the whole community,” he said. “This was the largest number of grant applications that we’ve ever received, so its a very effective program and a very popular one.”
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin
@seguingazette.com .
