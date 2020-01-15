A Cibolo-based attorney is working to serve community members both in the courtroom and church.
Cimarron Gilson of Gilson Law Firm, PLLC – a firm that focuses on family law and estate planning – is serving his clients through a unique blend of faith-based morals and passion for law.
“When I meet with people, we can pray with them, or I can try and counsel somebody out of a divorce,” he said. “I don’t just sign them up as a client. I try and get them to think about counseling, or talking to their pastor or remembering their vows that they made, and just encourage them to save their marriage, especially if we share a common faith ground. I’m hoping that even if I don’t help them legally, or beyond how I help them legally, they might pick something up that changes their life in another way, and that’s part of the ministry.”
Outside his office, Gilson spends his time hosting free estate planning seminars, he said.
“I do a lot of free seminars at Catholic churches, and I also travel around with the Knights of Columbus,” he said. “One of my main goals is to educate church people because that’s my community, and I want to be sure that I start at home and educate my community of faith. However, I don’t just serve Catholics; I just start there. People always seem to appreciate the seminars. I get a lot of good feedback.”
Gilson said he has always had a passion for faith and law, but it was his grandfather’s death that initially sent him down the path to the courtroom.
“My grandpa died without a will and was very poor,” he said. “When he died, about half of the home went to his bloodline, not to my grandma, and yet they were married 47 years. Poor folks can suffer the most by not planning. When I first started, I said I would love to educate people and do wills for free or whatever they can spare.”
Eventually, Gilson started charging, but he finds ways to help his clients who have financial constraints.
“If people are poor, I help them out, I’ll discount rates, and I’ll sometimes do it for free,” he said. “I just want to encourage everybody to put together an estate plan.”
After serving as a law clerk for three years under the helm of Judge George P. Kazen for the Southern District of Texas in Laredo, Gilson decided to follow his heart and leave his clerkship to join the Assumption Seminary in San Antonio in pursuit of priesthood, he said.
“When it was time to find a job, I prayed, and God gave me a clerkship,” he said. “And I said, ‘God, if you give me a clerkship, I promise I’ll go to the seminary when I’m done,’ and I got the job on the spot.”
After three years in the clerkship, Gilson left for the seminary with Kazen’s blessings
“Judge Kazen absolutely supported that,” he said. “He said the only reason he would let me go would be to go into the seminary.”
Gilson spent two years at the seminary, but had to leave unexpectedly due to his mother’s failing health.
“It came to a point where mom’s health was pretty bad, and one of my brothers and I sat down and said, ‘We got to do something,’” he said. “So I left the seminary to come home. I had to make some money right away, so I opened my practice just out of my trailer home, and I started practicing estate planning.”
After a while, mother’s health improved and his practice flourished; however, he sometimes wonders if he should return to finish what he started.
“I prayed, and the answer I got was your vocation is lawyer, and your vocation is marriage,” Gilson said. “So I felt at peace with continuing on. My work is very important because it’s my livelihood. I thought I was called to the priesthood, but that didn’t turn out to be the case, but I do believe I’m fulfilling my calling in being an attorney and doing good, ethical work. And because of my interest, I also want to help people understand their faith better.”
To Gilson, the lack of faith among others in the industry is a reflection of the culture of today, he said.
“People don’t want to talk about politics or religion,” he said. “Most lawyers are going to stay away from off-limits topics of spirituality or religion or politics, that’s part of the cultural environment. In school, there’s a message that comes through and says, ‘Stay away from that,’ or ‘Embrace whatever is the current politically correct or politically current topic.’ I don’t subscribe to that.”
Gilson is hosting a seminar from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 18 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall in San Antonio with the Knights of Columbus.
He’s giving a solitary seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in San Antonio.
For more information, call the firm, 210-566-6700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.