From planting vegetables to cleaning up debris around neighborhoods in Seguin, hundreds of Texas Lutheran University students fulfilled small acts of kindness on Saturday throughout the city.
Groups of individual TLU students, campus organizations and teams, participated in the annual spring service day, Day of the Dogs, where they completed tasks at 21 sites across Seguin.
At the LULAC community garden, the golf team and a Shakespeare class teamed up to plant vegetables, Angela Hisey, assistant golf coach said.
“We dug holes along these different lines, and we planted corn and beans and okra,” she said. “Then we also planted some tomato plants and then also even some herbs in those tires over there on the far side.”
Shakespeare student Allisson Alnerum said she had fun and used machinery that she had never used before.
“It was nice to get fresh air,” she said. “It was great to get to do stuff for the community that you don’t often get a chance to do.”
The animals at Seguin Animal Services were also touched by the university’s day of service thanks to members from Kappa Pi Gamma.
President Bailey Corporon said about 10 members walked and exercised dogs, cleaned their kennels, and gave them food and water. They also helped with dishes and laundry, and organized donations and food storage.
“The dogs had an opportunity to just get out of the cage and go run around,” she said. “They get a clean cage and fresh water. Not that the people that work here, of course, don’t do that, but it’s easier when there’s a whole bunch of people doing it at once and everyone gets to go play.”
Corporon said she and her teammates learned a few things from the experience, including compassion, all creatures deserve kindness and that teamwork is easier than individual work.
Students from Dr. Corinne Castro’s social problems class were hard at work helping to build Guadalupe Valley Habitat For Humanity’s 30th home.
Senior Darren Jones helped level out sand at the base of the house, unloaded trucks and took away trash.
“It feels good to help out,” he said. “It feels good to have assisted someone and know that you’re helping make someone’s life better.”
Junior Brianna Gonzales said she felt the work she and her fellow students were doing was impactful to the community.
“I think that it shows the community that we’re trying to get involved with them,” she said. “It also helps us to see we can do more than just go to school. We can impact the community, too.”
Getting away from campus and playing a large role in helping the community was a great experience for students, Castro said.
“I think that’s the biggest thing that they’ll take away. Just being in the community,” she said. “I’m hearing from a lot of my students that they’re just grateful to be a part of something, the something tangible working with their hands. I think there’s something symbolic about having these days of service to show there’s a connection to the Seguin community and it’s a mutually beneficial connection.”
Hisey agreed with Castro’s sentiment.
“The community pours a lot into TLU and relies on having the college experience as part of our town,” she said. “So I think for the college kids to give back and for people to see the kids out in the community actually doing things, it means a lot to them to know that these young kids value the city that they’re living in.”
