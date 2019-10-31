The city of Seguin is slated for new management to take over the helm when its top administrator officially steps down next year.
City council members unanimously approved the appointment of Steve Parker as Seguin’s next city manager under a motion by council member Fonda Mathis and a second by council member Mark Herbold.
“I’m the type of individual that truly cherishes friendships and relationships,” Parker said. “Making the move from San Marcos was not an easy decision, but when I decided to explore the opportunities here in Seguin, a lot of what I found is that this is something that could be very special. The momentum the city has, and its dedication to core services during the interview process really stood out to me. I have a lot of respect for the team that Mr. (Doug) Faseler has created here, and that momentum is nothing to be taken lightly.”
Although he currently serves as assistant city manager in San Marcos, Parker beat out more than 40 other applicants to fill the shoes of Faesler, who announced his retirement as city manager earlier this year.
Parker is expected to fill Faseler’s seat on Jan. 5, 2020.
“The things I’ve learned about this city with the productivity, efficiencies and customer service levels that you maintain are something that I am going to aspire to keep going and hopefully even take to the next level, and I am truly honored to be your next city manager,” Parker said.
Parker, his wife, Wendy Parker and their four children plan on moving to Seguin soon.
“When the news came through that he had gotten the job and the contract went through, we were happy, excited, hugging and crying,” Wendy said. “It’s a big move for our family. We are really looking forward to getting to know everybody. We currently live in Schertz, but we’ve been looking around and driving around to see all of the cool homes that are around here, and so we are looking forward to making this our home.”
