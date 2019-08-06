There is no better way to cool off on a hot summer day than with a glass of lemonade, and those in Seguin had the chance to do just that on Saturday through a particularly special lemonade stand.
Sailor Parker, 6, who was diagnosed with leukemia in October, hosted her second Alex’s Lemonade Stand this summer to raise money for cancer research, mother Megan Parker said.
“We’re raising money for children’s cancer research through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” she said. “We hosted a stand a couple of months ago and people have been asking, ‘When is Sailor going to have another stand?’ So, we said, ‘alright, we’ll host another one.’”
Those who came out had a variety of lemonade and treats to choose from, such as yellow, pink and hibiscus tea lemonade, pie, cookies, cupcakes and cotton candy. All items were made by Sailor, who had help with the hot and sharp parts of the cooking process, Megan said.
Karen Cooper, of Seguin, stopped by and tried the lavender lemonade and a lavender lemonade cupcake, while her husband had lemon pie.
“I expected chocolate chip cookies and plain lemonade,” she said. “I’m impressed with the neatness, and it seems like it was fun to do. I think it’s great this is something she can do and get excited about.”
Sailor is an aspiring chef, grandmother Kim McSparren said. When she was granted a dream come true from Make A Wish, she had the choice of cooking with Gordon Ramsay, or going on a cruise and seeing Disney princesses.
“She decided that since she was going to be a famous chef someday, she would eventually get to cook with him anyway, so she chose to go on the Disney cruise to be able to interact with the Disney princesses,” McSparren said.
Sailor put her chef skills to work, impressing all who stopped by her stand.
Monique Perez, of Seguin, brought her three children to get lemonade. When they approached Sailor and her cousin Haleigh McSparren, 11, the pair started with the lemonades, explaining each one before moving on to the deserts. When orders were placed, they got busy with pouring the drinks.
“The lemonade was delicious,” Perez said. “I think her lemonade stand is a great idea, and I love that she shares this with her community.”
Perez, who lives in Sailor’s neighborhood, said she saw information about the stand posted on the neighborhood’s Facebook page.
“We came out to support her,” she said. “I think she is a very brave little girl who wants to support everybody in the community, and we want to support her.”
Megan described her daughter as a shy, spunky kid who loves to bake and cook.
“She (Sailor) is very imaginative, and loves being of service to people, whether it’s through something like hosting a lemonade stand, or helping with a task. She is very people oriented,” she said.
Cooper praised Sailor and the young girl’s idea of hosting a lemonade stand to raise money for childhood cancer.
“I think it’s a great way to bring attention to childhood cancer, and it’s something that really matters to her,” she said. “It’s really personal when you can see a kid, and I think it gives her a way to fight back.”
The lemonade stand was an overall positive experience, Megan said.
“She was excited to share information about things like the lemonade flavors and the treat flavors,” Megan said. “When she has a task and a focus, she is very excited.”
All of the proceeds from Sailor’s sale will go to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Megan said. The nonprofit organization was founded by the parents of Alexandra “Alex” Scott in 2005, after she died of neuroblastoma at 14. The organization funds cancer research and supports families.
“You can choose a specific cancer research to donate towards, so we chose leukemia since Sailor has leukemia,” Megan said.
For those who missed Sailor’s lemonade stand on Saturday, there are still many ways to support her efforts of raising funds for cancer research, Megan said.
“If anyone is interested in hosting their own event for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, there’s information through the foundation’s website,” she said. “They can also donate through Children’s Oncology Group, which is a group that funds a lot of children’s cancer research. For Sailor, her treatment is through them and their research.”
Those wishing to donate to Alex’s Lemonade Stand or find information about hosting their own stand can do so at www.alexslemonade.org . Donations may also be made to the Children’s Oncology Group at www.childrensoncologygroup.org .
