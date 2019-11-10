Guadalupe County’s Veterans Service office will soon have a new face at the helm.
Nancy Russell was recently appointed to the position of Veterans Service Officer for the county during a recent meeting of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court.
“I am honored to have been chosen for this position and I accepted without hesitation,” she said. “This position is especially important in Guadalupe County due to the very large population of active military and veterans residing here, and the continued growth in the area.
Russell was the court’s top choice of about 30 applicants, Judge Kyle Kutscher said. Her experience and service to veterans were key in the court’s decision, Kutscher said.
“The selection with Mrs. Russell, individually, her background with the SS American Memorial, her family and their commitment to veterans was really a big factor in the decision,” he said. “Her professional background of supervising employees and having that experience to handle staff was really important to the court and the county.”
Additionally, her work experiences and connections in the community will go a long way with aiding veterans, Kutscher said.
“The final thing that wrapped up is one of the big benefits was her work at Alamo Workforce Solutions, being able to have another layer of support to veterans and being able to help find them employment, work, and help them find that stability and have those affiliations and those networking abilities that other applicants didn’t have,” he said. “She really was a well-rounded applicant that was excited about the opportunity and wanted the position.”
Russell’s roles in her professional and personal life have her helping people in various ways. She said both of these will help her in this new role, Russell said
“My work experience includes five different occupations each unrelated to the other, but interestingly each one is relevant to the VSO position,” she said. “I am a veteran spouse and my family and I have a strong record of helping active duty military and veterans on a large scale right here in Guadalupe County, and I consider this appointment a continuation of that mission.”
Russell is hoping to reach new heights in the Veterans Service Office.
“My hope is that the Guadalupe County Veterans Service Office is known for providing veterans the best individualized attention and service they deserve, not only in regard to VA (Veterans Affairs) benefits but also in helping them achieve the best quality of life possible. This can be done by openly and continually engaging with them and providing information on the many local resources, activities, and opportunities available.”
Russell’s appointment was approved by an unanimous vote following a brief discussion on Tuesday.
“We had several candidates, but through our discussions, Mrs. Russell kept coming up as being the one we talked about the most, the choice we all seemed to be the most in agreement with,” Commissioner Pct. 2 Drew Engelke said.
Part of the discussion focused on the certifications and accreditations needed as a VSO, neither of which any of the court’s top five choices had, including Russell.
The court decided to appoint Russell with a salary of $50,000 and a reevaluation after the first 90 days, allowing her to get started on the training for certifications and accreditation.
The position was originally budgeted for about $59,000 in the 2019-2020 budget.
The motion to appoint Russell was made by Commissioner Pct. 3 Jim Wolverton with a second by Engelke.
