Guadalupe County is just weeks away from adopting a new fire code.
Discussion only lasted a few moments Tuesday morning during a public hearing in front of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on the 2018 International Fire Code.
One of two outside voices with questions was Marion Mayor Victor Contreras.
He wanted to know if the court’s decision to adopt the new code in two weeks and have it go into effect the beginning of August would affect the county’s interlocal agreement with the city of Marion regarding the fire code.
“It’s to take care of our citizens and our city. We don’t have a fire marshal so we went to the county to do that and that’s the most logical place to be,” Contreras said. “They will make recommendations to our businesses. They’re going to recommend things to our businesses and even public offices.”
Commissioners Court held the public hearing to give residents a chance to voice concerns about a proposed change to the county’s fire code.
A fire code regulates commercial establishments for fire life safety, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said. Guadalupe County currently operates under the 2006 International Fire Code, which the county adopted Sept. 24, 2010, he said.
The fire marshal’s office has recommended the county go to the 2018 International Fire Code. Following Tuesday’s public hearing, commissioners court will vote to adopt the code and an accompanying rate fee at its next regular meeting scheduled for June 23.
He and his staff recommend commissioners approve the code and make it effective as of Aug. 1, Pinder said.
The extra month gives businesses in unincorporated areas of the county time to comply with the current code and not face fines, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
“There are some changes, especially for restaurants that (serve) the public,” he said. “The intent is to work with those business owners not to have a negative impact on them.”
Delaying the new code’s effective date does not negatively affect the city of Marion’s Interlocal Fire Prevention and Inspection Services agreement with the county, Pinder said. Once commissioners approve the fire code, the city can approve its agreement, he said.
Marion doesn’t have a fire code in place, Contreras said. The city needs a formal document to help with fire safety, he said.
“(Commissioners are) telling me on the 23rd they’re going to sign it,” Contreras said. “I have an agreement with them so as soon as it’s signed, I’m going to come back to my council and say it’s signed by them.”
On the county’s part, a lot of effort has gone into vetting and reshaping the 2018 International Fire Code to fit the unincorporated parts of Guadalupe County, Kutscher said. There have been a few meetings and opportunities offered for residents to help with the process, he said.
County officials have sought to find a balance between adopting a new code and limiting unexpected expenses to county residents, Kutscher said.
“We want to keep the citizenry, the public safe when they go to these buildings, but also the first responders when they go out to these buildings” he said.
Anyone with questions about the new code should contact his office or Pinder’s office, Kutscher said.
