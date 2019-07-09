Three teams from Guadalupe County 4-H are taking their skills to the national level.
One of the county’s Leaders 4 Life team, a Food Challenge team and the Livestock Judging team plan to compete in a national competition after earning top spots at the Texas 4-H Roundup last month.
“At Texas 4-H Roundup, which is our state 4-H contest, that took place in June, we had different teams that compete in all kinds of events like public speaking, food nutrition and parliamentary procedure,” Guadalupe County 4-H and Youth Development Extension Agent Matt Miranda said. “This year we actually had three teams that qualified for the national contest.”
The Leaders 4 Life teams, made up of Karson Kelso, Kaleb Herfurth, Shannon Anderson, Camryn Elley, Janae Braune and Kalli Kimble, earned the national spot after taking first place
“For that contest, they had to do a mock 4-H club meeting and answer questions about parliamentary procedure and prior to the contest they also had to have completed a structured community service that they learn something from,” Miranda said.
Elley, Herfurth, Kelso and Taylor Maberry also locked in a first place win as the Food Challenge team.
“Food Challenge is kind of like the ‘Chopped’ show you see on TV. The group of kids get a bag of ingredients and they have 40 minutes to create a dish using those ingredients and then create a presentation to present to the judges on the dish they made with the nutrition content,” Miranda said.
In Livestock Judging, Katie Kempen, Nate Friesenhahn, Dylan Reiley and Tayler Mills earned second place.
“In Livestock Judging, you’re presented with eight or nine classes of livestock that you have to evaluate and kind of pick which is the best animal by ranking them,” Miranda said. “We got second place in that contest, but that qualifies them for a national contest as well.”
All the teams put in a countless amount of hours into practice during the spring to help them succeed, Miranda said.
“For Livestock Judging, those kids attend a lot of other livestock contests prior to the state. They go through a district contest, we have one here in the county and then travel to different ones in Texas,” he said. “They also have to practice their reason, which is them giving oral reasons as to why they’ve chosen the class the way they did.”
As for the Leaders 4 Life and Food Challenge teams, they work with different county agents that help prepare them for the contest.
“We probably practice over 100 hours in the spring between January and May,” Miranda said. “They hosted several mock meetings and for Food Challenge, our family community health agent, Charla Bading, puts all these recipes together they have to work on. It is a long amount of practice and hard work that went into it.”
Several other 4-H members also received several accolades during the Texas 4-H Roundup. The second Leaders 4 Life group made up of Morgan Ragland, Lauren Elley, Christian Bertling and William Anderson took fourth place; Maberry won second for the Fashion Show; Bradin Hanselka took third for the Fashion Show; and Shannon Anderson grabbed second for Animal Science Education.
For the Meats category, Case Martinez, Holly Alderson, Amanda Hoffman and Kyla Beck earned fifth place while Maberry placed fifth for her Beef Education presentation.
Braune placed fifth for her Promote 4-H Education presentation; Luke Anderson earned first in Intermediate Science Fair; Megan Clark took third for Senior Science Fair and in the Share the Fun Solo Band was Garrett Boothe in fourth place.
As a whole the Guadalupe County 4-H earned livestock sweepstakes, Miranda said.
Miranda, who expressed his excitement for the group, added that it’s not just all about the winnings they bring home.
“Before we even get to the contest, there’s lots of learning about nutrition, parliamentary procedure and what makes this type of livestock better than others,” he said. “The decision-making skills and public speaking skills, that’s stuff they’ll take with them. I mean they’ll get ribbons and plaques, but it’s those skills they’ll be using for the rest of their lives.”
The Leaders 4 Life group and Livestock Judging are expected to compete next year at the Western National Roundups in Denver, while the Food Challenge team is going to compete at the Texas State Fair in October.
However, before they all head to nationals, the Guadalupe County 4-H group hopes to raise money for the students by hosting a golf tournament in the fall at Starcke Park, Miranda said. The group plans to share more information on the event as the date gets closer.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GuadalupeCounty4H/ .
Valerie Bustamante is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at valerie.bustamante@seguingazette.com .
