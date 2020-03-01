An Evangelical Lutheran Church pastor and author sparked conversation on restorative justice at Texas Lutheran University.
Tim Carlos Anderson spoke to the audience gathered in the Dunne Conference Room on the benefits victims of violent crimes can have through dialogue with their abusers.
His lecture touched on the subject of the book he published last April, “There’s a Balm in Huntsville,” where he takes a deep dive into the origins and impact that restorative justice has on victims and offenders.
“Restorative justice practices (are) when a crime victim can meet face to face with a perpetrator or offender in a safe setting, with guidelines and rules that started for cases of serious crimes here in Texas,” Anderson said. “The book details a specific crime event, and the backdrop is the birth of the victim-offender dialogue story. It started here inTexas, and some 30 to 35 other states in their criminal justice program offer a replica of the Texas model.”
Anderson said the subject of restorative justice came when he met with Andrew Papke – a man who served nearly two decades in prison after killing a teenage couple in a head-on collision while intoxicated.
“When I met Papke, he had just been released from prison for double vehicular manslaughter,” Anderson said. “After a while, I asked him if he would come to my congregation to talk to my youth about the perils of drinking and driving. He explained to the youth that every day he had to live with the regret of what he had done. He also talked about a program when he was in the prison system called victim-offender dialogue that he said saved his life.”
After hearing his story, the pastor asked Papke for permission to write a book on his experiences, Anderson said.
“He (Papke) said, ‘you need to go talk to the people who put together the victim-offender
dialogue program. They’re the people that you need to talk to because they’re the ones that changed my life,’” Anderson said.
While conducting interviews for the book, Anderson met Ellen Halbert, a restorative justice practitioner and crime victim-survivor, as well as David Doerfler, a Seguin native and former Texas Lutheran University pastor and alumnus who was the original coordinator of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice victim-offender dialogue program.
Both were present alongside Anderson during his presentation Tuesday evening.
Halbert first became involved with restorative justice after she was the victim of a sexual assault in her home in 1986, she said.
“I lived in what I thought was a safe house,” Halbert said. “There was a time I went in my bathroom and hiding in the corner of the room was a man dressed in a ninja suit. He had been hiding in my attic — I never knew for how many days. When he finally did get me that morning, he threw me on the bed … and ended up tying my legs, and he decided to rape me. I remember, I begged him, ‘please, don’t do this,’ but he thought it was funny.”
Halbert’s attacker then took her back into the bathroom, where beat and stabbed her in the head with a hammer and knife, she said.
She survived and was rushed to the hospital, Halbert said.
“When I woke up in the emergency room, I remember my dad looking at me, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to talk,” Halbert said. “I remember I looked at him and said, ‘well, it sure is a good thing I inherited your hard head isn’t it.’ I started laughing, and he started laughing. After that, I just had to get well, and I did, and I worked hard at that.”
After her attack, Halbert chose to tell her story to others because of the ‘incredible sense of power,’ she felt while sharing it, Anderson said.
Over time, crime victim advocates who heard Halbert speak wrote letters to Texas Governor Ann Richards, asking for Halbert’s appointment on the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. The advocates succeeded, making Halbert the first crime victim and the second woman appointed to the board in 1991, where she served for six years, Anderson said.
After her time on the board, Halbert continued to advocate the benefits of restorative justice practices when she worked for the Travis County District Attorney’s office for 15 years, Anderson said.
“The prosecutor would bring me a case and say, this man, or this woman, would like to meet with their victim,” Halbert said. “So I would talk to the victim, see how they felt about it. I would meet with everybody first, and then we would have a meeting where they got to talk to each other. The healing of everybody was amazing. Going into prison, knowing that you had talked to the victim just makes all the difference in the world.”
Doerfler’s role as the coordinator of the TDCJ victim-offender dialogue program began when Halbert contacted him while she was on the Texas Board of Criminal Justice and asked him to helm the program, Anderson said.
At the time, Doerfler worked with Parents Anonymous within the Texas prison system in Gatesville, he said.
“There was a social worker there that had established a group with 16 women who had killed their own child or a child within their care,” he said. “What I discovered there was the powerful influence of shame. I knew that firsthand, but I saw it within these women who initially spoke only of their dastardly act of murder. But then, as they felt safe, it showed that the majority of them had been sexually abused as a child.”
The women within the Parents Anonymous program inspired Doerfler to create what would become the roadmap for the victim-offender program, he said.
“The power of those women can be underrated,” he said. “They continue to fight through that chain looking for answers to their lives, and as a result, they inspired me so much that I went home and wrote to the governor of Texas asking for funding to support the work of these women. As a result of that spinoff, was the development of groups made up of victims that met in a group setting with surrogate offenders, not their own offender. That became a template for the victim-offender dialogue.”
Texas has seen more than 2,000 victim-offender dialogues throughout the past 20 years that began with Doerfler’s program and continues today, Anderson said.
Seguin resident Elaine Giesber said area youth could benefit from the teachings of restorative justice practices.
“I wish we could have these guys talk in our schools to teach the children,” she said. “I know they’re learning mediation, but that needs to be reinforced in the public schools from the first grade on.”
Texas Lutheran University junior Kinesiology, Sports Management, and Spanish major, Audrey West, 20 said the lecture taught her about the healing nature of letting go.
“I didn’t know much about restorative justice before, but just kind of sitting back and listening on how healing it can be opened my eyes, and I am really excited to read the book,” she said. “I really liked the forgiveness aspect of it because sometimes we can get wrapped up in our own emotions. But just like Ellen talked about, you sit down, and you don’t want that hurt and hatred in your heart, so being able to forgive and grow from it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.