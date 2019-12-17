Young wizards transformed the Seguin Public Library into a place of magic on Saturday during the annual Holiday at Hogwarts event, a Harry Potter-themed book party.
At the start, children visited Ollivander’s Wand Shop, where they were given the opportunity to have a wand choose them. Then they participated in various activities throughout the library, youth services assistant Bailey Jo Simpson said.
“We have holiday crafts and ornaments, Honey Duke's Sweet Shop, herbology class, a divination with Professor Trelawney, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Harry Potter trivia. We even have Muggle Chess this year, which is new.”
Seven-year-old Emma Linn, of Cibolo, dressed up as a Gryffindor wizard and was having a good time, mother Theresa Linn said.
“We’ve done the trivia and all the arts and crafts,” she said. “I think her favorite thing she’s done was probably getting the wand. That was a pretty special moment.”
Harry Potter fan Jacob Ortiz, 8, said he enjoyed the arts and crafts the library had available..
Jacob’s mother, Elaine Ortiz, of McQueeney, said she enjoyed the trivia room the most. She also watched on as Jacob had his fortune read from Professor Trelawney, portrayed by volunteer actress Eleanor Crettenden.
“She was something else,” Ortiz said of Crettenden, who asked people to select a teacup from which she would read their fortune.
Jacob said he believed Professor Trelawney got his right.
The event went well with everyone having a good time, Simpson said.
“We've had a really big turnout,” she said. “There are lots of people here and they all seem to be having fun. It's going great.”
One popular stop, she said, was the photo booth.
“There are a lot of excited faces taking pictures at our Platform 9 3/4 photo booth and then I’ve seen them realize that there are more stations upstairs,” she said. “Whenever they start figuring out that the library wide it's is pretty fun because they realize that there's so much more to do than just the one room when they first walk in.”
Simpson hoped those who came out enjoyed the day and learned more about the library.
“I hope they see that coming to the library is lots of fun and that there's lots for us to offer,” she said. “Also, that reading is fun. I really just love that it brings everybody together too. That's one of my favorite things is that all kinds of people come out for it.”
Ortiz praised the library for putting on the event.
“I thank them for doing something like this,” she said. “It's free and it gets us out of the house.”
Keep an eye out for upcoming library events, Simpson said. The next one is the Holiday Movie Matinee, where holiday movies will be shown starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
“Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram or keep up with us on the website, because we're always doing our best to add fun activities and educational activities for people of all ages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.