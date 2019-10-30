Ghouls, gobblins, princesses and superheroes are set to take the streets in a night of trick-or-treating fun.
And local authorities are offering up some tips to stay safe on Halloween night.
“Halloween is dangerous because it’s at night; it doesn’t even have to be late, it just has to be dark,” Seguin Police Department elementary school coordinator and retired D.A.R.E officer Hope Vasquez said. “The kids can trip on a curb or walk into traffic, and it’s a danger to have them out there trick-or-treating without supervision of an adult that will keep an eye on them.”
Without parental supervision, the costumed house goers are at risk of getting lost or losing sight of their group, Vasquez said,
“Sometimes the kids will trick or treat by themselves or with a group, and sometimes they can fall behind their group, and as they catch up, they can trip on their costumes,” she said. “If they fall behind their group, they may run to catch up not paying attention and begin to follow the wrong group of kids.”
As parents prepare to send their children out, or even those who opt to embark on the journey with their youngsters, Vasquez offered up some additional tips.
“I would make sure that children are wearing something reflective for traffic,” she said. “Even when they’re crossing the street, parents should make sure that there is nothing the kids can be tripping over on their costumes and also make sure that everyone stays together and carries a flashlight. Also, make sure that kids cross the street together, sometimes kids get so excited to go to the next house that they don’t look when they cross.”
The elements can also present issues of their own Halloween night, Vasquez said.
“Mother nature always seems to play tricks on us with the weather, so we don’t know if it’s going to be raining on Halloween or not,” she said. “One thing that parents don’t think about is bundling their children appropriately, and they end up getting sick.”
Vasquez also says that parents should check their children’s candy before they begin chowing down on the sweets.
“I would definitely watch to make sure that the kids don’t eat any of the treats until they get home and it is properly inspected,” she said. “However, I have been doing the Halloween Safe House for over 16 years, and I have never heard of anyone doing anything bad to our kids. We are a tight community that always looks to help our children.”
In order to circumnavigate some of these dangers, the Seguin Police Department’s D.A.R.E. Halloween Safe House is set to return this year for another night of safe, but fun entertainment at the Seguin Coliseum.
“I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of students coming over,” Vasquez said. “We do bring over 2,000 (kids) over a two and a half hour event. So we have enough treats to hold over everyone, and the kids don’t even have to bring their own bags because we provide them with one. We have officers keeping an eye on everybody out there, and it’s just a fun time.”
The D.A.R.E. Halloween Safe House will feature haunted rooms and a gaming area where children can collect candy and play games.
Several area community groups and churches are offering a “Trunk or Treat” on Halloween night:
• The Seguin Elks Lodge is offering a Trick or Trunk Treat from 4 to 8 p.m. at the lodge, 1331 C H Matthies Jr.;
• Faith Lutheran Church is hosting its annual trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Church 1326 E. Cedar St.
• First Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual trunk or treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 1121 E. Walnut St.
• Savannah’s is hosting a trunk or treat starting at 6 p.m. with a free hotdog and juice for the children.
• First United Methodist Church is hosting its annual trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at 710 N. Austin St.
If anything suspicious is observed during this spooky occasion, people can call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 for non-emergencies and 9-1-1 for an emergency.
