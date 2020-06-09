The Seguin Public Library is sharpening its swords and readying the magic wands for a dose of fantasy this summer, while continuing to practice social distancing.
The Seguin Public Library Summer Reading Experience makes a return as “Imagine Your Story,” promising area children a whirlwind of varied adventures.
This year, however, library staff primarily will host programs virtually to provide a safe experience for all who participate, Youth Services Librarian Rozanna Bennett said.
“It was definitely a challenge to come up with some ideas that are virtual that we can keep people engaged [with] through the summer and help encourage them to be reading and to be active, but we’ve come up with some fun ideas,” Bennett said.
The program is geared toward all ages. Participants work toward earning prizes by completing various activities, Bennett said.
“For the game boards, there’s different actives and realigning challenges, and when they connect five, they get a free book,” she said. “And whenever they connect two more lines of five, they get another free book, and if they get the entire thing blacked out, they’re able to submit a raffle ticket for one of our raffle prizes, and at the end of summer we’ll draw out the prize winners.”
Prizes for the raffle include board games, puzzles, toys, four ZDT Amusement Park passes and an Amazon gift card, Bennett said.
The library also plans to conduct virtual events that follow the theme like a pirate-themed scavenger hunt and an interactive Storyland Museum.
Seguin Public Library Assistant Director Silvia Christy said she is particularly anticipating an event next month.
“For the adults, our main event is going to be the painting event,” she said. “So starting on July 1, they can start picking up their kits that have paint, a canvas, brushes and stuff like that, that they can take home and then they’ll watch one of our staff do the tutorial on YouTube and follow along. So we’re really excited about that.”
Participants who register can also stop by the library Monday through Thursday to pick up an activity kit for weekly entertainment. The kits vary in topics from week to week revolving around a certain theme chosen by the library and are divided by age groups, Bennett said.
“They go along with the theme for the week so each week we’ll be posting a video of some kind and we have an activity that will go along with it,” Youth Services Assistant Bailey Jo Simpson said.
The program, which is designed to encourage reading, is a great way to keep childrens’ minds sharp all summer long, Silvia said.
“When we think about it, kids will be about five to six months out of school,” she said. “So, it’s important to us to be sure that they keep engaged. We want to make sure that we included some educational information and that we are engaging them and doing it in a way that they might already be familiar with from doing school work, but we didn’t want it to be schoolwork. We wanted to make it fun.”
To register for the program, call 830-401-2422, text 830-549-4698, or visit library.seguintexas.gov .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.