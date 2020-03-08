A Dallas doctor with a passion for healthy living will visit Seguin to walk with residents and talk about the benefits of plant-based diets and promoting cardiovascular health within the community.
Certified vascular surgeon and owner of the North Texas Vascular Center Rizwan H. Bukhari is set to hit the trail at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Park West for a Walk with a Doc.
“Walk with a Doc is actually a nationwide program, and Doctor Riz (Rizwan Bukhari) is also a certified lifestyle medicine doctor,” event organizer Vicki Spradling said. “It’s absolutely free, and you can walk and talk to the doc and ask questions and learn about health issues. A lot of people are curious about the plant-based lifestyle, and this is a perfect opportunity for them to come and learn and decide if this lifestyle is for them or not.”
During the walk, visitors will have the opportunity to speak with Bukhari on the life-changing benefits of a Plant-based Whole Food diet — a diet that Spradling said has saved her and her husband’s lives, Spradling said.
“From the health aspect my personal journey is, I’ve been doing this (plant-based diet) for nine years, and I’ve lost 87 pounds,” Spradling said. “I no longer have hypertension. I was probably borderline, becoming diabetic. I had arthritis; I have none of those conditions now. My husband had a heart attack five years ago, and now he’s completely cured his heart disease — before his heart attack and before this lifestyle, he was taking 10 plus pills a day for high blood pressure, the whole gamut.”
In addition to Seguin, Bukhari travels the country advocating the practice of eating healthier.
“He does this pretty much wherever he goes,” Spradling said. “The fact that he’s coming to Seguin makes me so happy. He and his wife Maya also have a weekly podcast where they interview people.”
After the walk, guests are invited to an animal and dairy product free potluck at First United Methodist Church’s Hierholzer Hall around 11:30 p.m., Spradling said.
“Normally our meeting is on the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m., but this is a special thing,” she said. “Everybody’s welcome, and we were hoping people will bring food to share, it just needs to be a plant-based option. And for people who are not sure they can contact me or simply bring fresh fruit or fresh vegetables to share. If you can’t make the walk, you’re more than welcome to come to the potluck and vice versa.”
When Spradling first met Bukhari she asked him to appear in Seguin.
“It was almost a year ago in Houston and was so impressed with him and his knowledge and his willingness to share,” Spradling said. “I said to him, ‘I wish you were closer. I wish you could come speak to my group here in Seguin,’ never dreaming that he would be able to do so. But he said, it was the right thing to do.”
Spradling hopes to one day bring the Walk with a Doc program to Seguin regularly.
For more information on the event, email Spradling at vicki78155@gmail.com.
Log In
