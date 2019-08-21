With little discussion Tuesday during a regular meeting, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a proposed tax rate exactly the same as the current rate.
The court then scheduled two public hearings for discussion of the tax rate in coming weeks.
“The proposed rate is the same as last year’s budget,” County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. “The proposed rate is higher than the effective rate.”
The 2019-2020 proposed tax rate is $0.3819 per $100 valuation. The effective tax rate is $0.3763.
Officials are able to maintain the proposed tax rate and still forecast increased revenue due to growth. The increase in the number of properties in the county shows a proposed increase in revenue.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to keep the proposed tax rate stagnant and 5-0 to schedule the upcoming public hearings. Commissioners scheduled the hearings to take place Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 at Commissioners Court in the Guadalupe County Courthouse.
Commissioners Court is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the budget Sept. 17, after which, the panel is expected to vote on adopting the budget.
Also at the meeting:
• Commissioners heard a report from Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes on an upcoming showcase to show off newly-acquired voting equipment.
• The court approved an inter-local agreement with the city of New Berlin regarding road improvements on South Santa Clara Road.
• Commissioners established the fees to be charged for service of civil process and other services by the sheriff and constables of Guadalupe County.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
