A housing boom has made its way to Seguin ensuring healthy growth within the area for many years to come.
More than two dozen subdivisions are slated for the area equaling thousands of housing units to rise over several years.
“According to the city of Seguin’s planning department we have over 8,000 residential lots that are either tied to a development that is actively under construction or actively tied to a development that is making its way through the development process,” Seguin Economic Director Jason Schneuker said.
The bulk of the lots in line are predominantly single-family residential homes, Schneuker said. There are multifamily developments and duplex activity proposed along Court Street near Texas Lutheran University, Schnueker said.
“I know that number sounds very staggering, but that’s not all going to be coming in overnight,” Schneuker said. “All of that is when the developments are going to be built out. For example, Hiddenbrooke, which is off of Highway 46 just south of Rudeloff Road, is slated for 500 residential units at full build-out. A lot of times, these single-family developments are built out in phases. There’s a lot of variables that go into determining how quickly a subdivision will be built out, so it’s not all the subdivisions coming in at once, they will be phased in over the years.”
The homes slated for build out are targeted at a broad demographic of property owners with an average price tag between $160,000 to the mid $200,000 range, Schneuker said.
“It varies on the development and the location of the development, but there is a mix,” he said. “One thing to point out is we’re seeing good diversity in terms of the different types of homes and prices associated with those homes that are coming in, and I think that’s good for us as a community to have that balance.”
The completion of these developments will help the city grow, Schneuker said.
“There’s an old saying in our realm of work ‘rooftops equal retail,’” he said. “We’ve got 12 plus subdivisions under construction at this moment. Houses are going to start coming out of the ground here in 2020, and we’ll be able to start capitalizing on a lot of those new houses coming out of the ground and into the market. We’re seeing a housing boom right now, and what we’re really working hard to do is really promote Seguin as a great area to invest in new retail opportunities.”
Schneuker has his eye on a particularly exciting development on Highway 46 adjacent to Caterpillar.
“It’s actually proposed retail and mixed-use development that’s going in there,” he said. “Right now, if you drive by that site, you would see construction crews working on getting infrastructure in place and all that. I think that’s one of the first little dominoes to fall in that area to help start the charge for new retail, specifically on the 46 corridor on the West side of Seguin. We’re getting that project in front of as many people as possible in the hopes of getting Seguin some new and diversified retail options.”
With a majority of the developments concentrated along the city’s major thoroughfares, Seguin is working to improve and maintain infrastructure to accommodate the projected growth, Schneuker said.
“The way those roads are existing currently have abilities to handle additional capacity on those roadways,” he said. “That being said, it doesn’t mean that all the roads the subdivisions are going to be feeding onto are built to handle the additional impact, and that’s were the city is trying to be really proactive and working with the developers to identify where we need to invest our money as a community and ensuring that we’re upgrading infrastructure to handle the growth coming in.”
Every year Seguin’s population has shown about 2% increase – a jump from the areas annual growth trend of about 1.15% between 1972 and 2010, Schneuker said.
“A lot of what’s really driving that growth is location,” Schneuker said. “One of the biggest things is Seguin being off Interstate 10 and situated just south of the Interstate 35 corridor — in close proximity to a rapidly growing metro area like San Antonio — and being situated about an hour south of Austin.
“Our location is one of those factors that’s really driven a lot of this activity. People want to live in Texas, and people want to live in this part of Texas, and I think its really only a matter of time before that starts to trickle down and expand into the Seguin area.”
Another contributing factor to the jump in annual growth within the area are increasing economic opportunities, Schneuker said.
“We’ve continued to see our businesses add jobs and new businesses come in,” he said. “There’s ample economic and job opportunities that exist here within the city. I would not be surprised if that 2% average annual increase in growth continues to creep up.”
How many residents are as excited as our officials are about the current rate of growth in Seguin? People I speak with, question whether this area is adequately prepared for this growth. Many are concerned about the increased demand for our water supply. Seguin residents don't like living in over-crowded places like San Antonio or Austin. We don't like heavy traffic, the need for more traffic lights, and our dangerously narrow roadways. People want to understand how and when these concerns will be addressed by city officials.
