Bikers from around the area flocked to Seguin to help a veteran in need.
American Legion Post 245 held a benefit motorcycle ride Saturday to raise money for longtime member Jay Macleod.
The ride, consisting of veterans and non-veterans alike, spanned about 100 to 150 miles of open road. Those who participated became part of a 70-member crew that roared through the cities of Seguin and Floresville in a wave of metal and leather.
“We have come to support the function for Post 245,” benefit rider David Medina said. “I come from Castroville Post 460 and as a veteran myself, I’m always supporting fellow veterans.”
Macleod suffers from a pancreatic condition that only affects a small section of the population.
“What I had was called pancreatic divisum,” Macleod said. “I also had gallstones in my gallbladder. Pancreatic divisum is something that only affects 3 to 4% of the population and it’s usually not discovered until autopsy. There are two ducts in your pancreas that are supposed to fuse together in the womb. Basically, there’s a small duct and a large duct, mine didn’t fuse, and the large duct wasn’t working properly.”
To be cured of the condition, Macleod was forced to undergo a surgery that not many doctors can perform.
“Even though I didn’t have large gallstones, when they would pass through, they’d block my major duct,” Macleod said. “It’s a specialized surgery because they have to go in and stint the two ducts, tack them together and then remove the gallbladder. It’s not a very common surgery, so it takes a specialized surgeon to do those surgeries.”
Although the operation was difficult, Macleod was able to recover. However, the payments remained. As a 12-year Army veteran, Macleod believed that he would receive assistance from the US military, but due to complications, he was left to fend for himself until the American Legion came to his aid.
“I’m pretty much through the recovery process,” Macleod said. “I was told that because it was a birth defect and not service-related, I was on my own, and my private insurance I had is only paying about 40% of the bills so that can put a lot of pressure on you. But everyone has reached out and helped. It just gives you peace of mind knowing that things are going to be okay.”
The American Legion set up to the fundraiser to help ease Macloed’s financial strain.
“We would feel comfortable with at least $3,500 to $5,000,” American Legion Secretary Felisa Ramirez said.
In addition to the ride, the organization also offered other activities to raise money for the recovering warrior such as a silent auction, a raffle and a barbecue.
“We have 50 silent auction items that have been donated,” Ramirez said. “My goal is hopefully to make about $500 off of those items and then we’ll be having a 52 card raffle for a gun that has been donated and we also have our meals.”
The handgun up for grabs was a stainless steel, snubnose, Taurus .38 Special provided by Kevin Baker, director of the riders and commander of the Sons of the American Legion.
“It is a used gun that we’re donating today,” Baker said. “I’ve had it for about five years. It’s a very clean and nice good little gun.”
The American Legion is more than just a veterans’ service organization to Macleod, it’s a family.
“Once I got out of the service, I’d been searching for a while because there was something that was missing,” Macleod said. “A buddy of mine got me involved with the Legion and it’s been great. We all have the same mindset as far as taking care of our community and everyone else. You just get a piece of yourself back, and once you get that, you certainly never want to let go.”
The brotherhood soldiers form in combat is famously a strong one. However, Macleod says the bond formed within the ranks of the Legion is unmatched.
“I’ve been in combat and they always say there’s never going to be a stronger bond than with the people you’ve been in combat with,” he said. “With the American Legion, you form a bond that is stronger than one that you would ever find in combat. That’s something that lasts a lifetime. That’s one of the great benefits of the American Legion.”
The Legion’s goal is to better the community in any way they can, Ramirez said.
“Some people don’t know what the American Legion is,” Ramirez said. “They think it’s a bunch of people that just drink and smoke and yeah, that all happens, but we also do this part. We roll up our sleeves and we help our community. We roll up our sleeves and help a veteran if they need a ramp built or they need food or assistance with bills. That’s what we’re here for.”
