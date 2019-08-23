Seguin police officials said they arrested a man in connection with at least one burglary at a convenience store and that he and an accomplice could be involved in other burglaries in the area.
Police are asking for information on the burglaries and any potential suspects, Officer Tanya Brown, Seguin Police Department’s public information officer and crime prevention officer, said.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Christopher Contreras and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on a single charge of burglary of a building. Police obtained an arrest warrant on Aug. 16 and picked up Contreras without incident at his Seguin home, Brown said.
SPD detectives responded to two burglaries that happened between Aug. 12 and 13 on the south side of town, she said. Someone stole miscellaneous items from both locations, Brown said.
The investigation led detectives to believe Contreras was a possible suspect in a burglary at Matador Foodmart, in the 900 block of South Austin Street. The other burglary happened at a home in the 900 block of Pecan Street, Brown said.
No charges have been filed in connection with the Pecan Street burglary, she said. Detectives continue to investigate.
“Detectives believe that Contreras may have had an accomplice and the pair may be responsible for additional burglaries,” Brown said.
Police ask that anyone with information about recent burglaries contact the department by calling 830-379-2123. Anonymous tips can be made to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-433-TIPS (8477).
Contreras remained in jail Thursday afternoon under $10,000 bond, according to Guadalupe County online records.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.