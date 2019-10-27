Recent rainfalls drenched the area enough to lift the county’s burn ban.
Early Friday morning, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher signed an order that lifted the burn ban.
“(Thursday) night, Guadalupe County received enough rain to lower the KBDI Index to a level which allows Judge Kutcher to lift the burn ban order,” Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said in a news release.
The order lifting the ban credits the cold front that came through town.
“Due to the considerable amount of rainfall in all or part of the unincorporated areas of the county, … the Texas Forest Service has determined that drought conditions have significantly reduced, therefore, I hereby order that the burn ban be lifted,” the order read.
Guadalupe County commissioners approved a 90-day burn ban on Aug. 6 amid a dry spell.
Pinder reported to the court at that time that the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which the county uses to determine the amount of moisture in the ground, was at about 559, when the threshold for implementing a ban is 500.
On Thursday before the storms came through, the county’s KBDI averaged 653 with a high of 730 and a minimum of 531.
On Friday it dropped about 130 points with an average of 521, a high of 685 and a low of 377.
However, Pinder warned residents who opt to take the opportunity to burn to heed the rules and regulations.
“With the order lifted anyone burning must follow the TCEQ burn rules,” he said.
Among them are burning is allowed from 30 minutes after sunrise until 30 minutes before sunset and if the wind is no less than 6 miles per hour and no greater than 23 miles per hour.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
