Seguin Field of Honor Committee Co-Chairmen Chris Aviles introduces the guest speakers at the Seguin Field of Honor opening Ceremonies on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the parking lot of Goldie Harris Gym at Seguin High School.
Hundreds of flags honoring local heroes are planted in the Seguin Field of Honor next to Faith Lutheran Church, at the corner of State Highway 123 Bypass and Cedar Street.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A member of the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines leads the crowd gathered at the Seguin FIeld of Honor opening ceremonies on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the pledge of alliegence
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Members of the San Antonio Pipe and Drum Corps play during the Seguin Field of Honor opening ceremonies on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Goldie Harris Gym Parking Lot at Seguin High School.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
