A sign posted outside TLU's chapel provides information on The Purple Zone where students and others could go on Election Day to get away from politics and destress from election rigors Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020, in Seguin.
Interim campus pastor Katy Miles-Wallace points to some of the artwork from a religious coloring book guests used to destress Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, inside The Purple Zone at the chapel on the Texas Lutheran University Campus in Seguin.
Sophomore friends Madison Sather (left) and Kenneth Bray color to take away the stress of a tension-filled election season inside The Purple Zone on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Texas Luthean University's chapel in Seguin.
Friends Kenneth Bray (from left), Martha King and Madison Sather try to take their minds off of politics by coloring in a safe zone for doing just that called The Purple Zone set up Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the chapel at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette
As some of the final votes were being cast in what had become an extremely contentious presidential election cycle, Texas Lutheran University staff, students, visitors and more were offered a place to wind down from the stress on campus.
University organizers set up an area called The Purple Zone, not red or blue, to get away from the separation some members of the community have felt, said Ashlie Ford, TLU director of marketing and communications.
