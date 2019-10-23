Nearing the end of his second term after nearly seven years on the bench, a judicial district judge said he has more work to do.
Judge William “Bill” Old III of the 25th Judicial District announced he’s running to retain the seat he’s held since winning election in 2012.
“Of course I’m running for office,” he said. “I’m currently the judge, you bet I’m running again.”
The 25th District encompasses 138 miles across four counties, Old said. He serves in Guadalupe, Colorado, Gonzales and Lavaca counties.
He is seeking reelection to continue holding court for the people of those counties, Old said.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Guadalupe, Gonzales, Lavaca and Colorado Counties as Judge of the 25th Judicial District,” he said. “I love my job and the people I work with in each county and humbly ask for their support to continue serving as their judge.”
The Republican Primary Election will be held on March 3, and the General Election is scheduled to be held on Nov. 3, 2020. Already Old has drawn a challenger in the Republican race in the form of Jacqueline Phillips Ott, a Guadalupe County prosecutor looking to unseat the incumbent.
He is no stranger to contested races. The judge said he was able to best two tough competitors to win a three-way primary battle in 2012 that included a runoff election.
Having faced no Democratic opponent that year, Old was sworn in the following January and has held the seat ever since.
“Over the past six and a half years, I have developed a reputation as being firm but fair,” the judge said. “I work hard to apply the law as written, providing fair and impartial justice with consistency and predictability. I will never legislate from the bench and will fight any efforts that would return us to the days when justice was for sale in Texas.”
Old’s mother is from Austin and his father is from San Antonio. He was born in Bryan but grew up as an Army brat, moving around a lot as a youngster, the judge said.
He is a 1982 graduate of the University of Utah and earned a master’s in business administration degree two years later from the University of Texas. Old got his Juris Doctorate degree in 1987 from Baylor Law School.
Before becoming a judge, Old said he practiced law for 25 years trying both civil and criminal cases.
He focused mostly on juvenile cases and didn’t handle many criminal cases before coming to Seguin in 2000, Old said.
Once he arrived here, he continued to stay busy litigating up until he took the bench, the married father of four said.
“I was in court every day,” Old said. “It was pretty much a seamless transition when I became judge. I knew what to expect, knew what I wanted to do and implement, and went to work day one no problems.”
He is the administrative judge in each of the counties he serves. Having four distinct counties in which to hear cases keeps the juices flowing.
“Each day, a lot of times I’m in a different county every day. There’s a lot of differences between the counties and that keeps it interesting. The people I work with are just fantastic,” Old said.
While the work is still exciting, he still hopes to bring some new features to the courthouses of the 25th District.
Currently, specialty courts are being encouraged in the districts across the state. The 25th could use some of those, Old said.
“There are grants for those,” he said. “I am hoping we can see about implementing either a veteran’s treatment court or a mental health court. Both of those are needed here in Guadalupe County.”
The county is set to see its first new district court in more than 30 years, the administrative judge said. In May, the Texas Legislature approved the 456th Judicial Court in Guadalupe County and Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill that established the court.
The new court — to which Abbott will appoint a judge who will take the bench Jan. 1, 2021 — will focus on civil cases and free up time for other judges to clear criminal dockets. Because he won’t have to focus so much attention on civil hearings, Old said he hopes to be able to bring specialty courts to the county and sit over those.
“I’m still going to do civil cases but I won’t have to do 40%, which is what I’m doing now,” he said. “I’m hoping I will have time to work on a specialty court because we have a large portion of the population that needs special care. We have a large veterans population and they need special care. I am hoping that those opportunities become available.”
With his plan for the work ahead, Old said he is best suited for the District 25 judgeship. He believes the voters will see things his way, also.
“I’m confident that my proven track record of fair and impartial justice is supported by the people of Guadalupe, Gonzales, Lavaca and Colorado counties,” Old said. “I believe that will carry us to victory in 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.