Denise O’Neal fluttered around her pre-kindergarten classroom at Patlan Elementary, stocking shelves, decorating and getting things in place for the upcoming school year.
O’Neal is among the hundreds of teachers in the area that are sharpening their pencils, dusting off their books and preparing to welcome the upcoming 2019 and 2020 school year.
“There’s so much preparation and excitement about starting the new year,” O’Neal said on Wednesday morning. “We have to basically get everything done. The whole school has been basically renovated. So we’re putting up things on the walls and making sure we’re prepared for the students because we’re getting all their supplies. We have to make sure that there’s not going be chaos on the first day and it’s just going to be a calming atmosphere.”
Parents, Cristina Locke and David Locke, are among the many parents who are preparing their children to head into the classroom. For this set of parents, getting their 5-year-old son Colt Locke ready for the school year has been an exciting experience.
“He’s (Colt) excited, he loves other kids,” David said. “He will be going to kindergarten at Koennecke.”
Although Colt’s favorite part of school will most likely be recess the Locke family has prepared for the year making sure the 5-year-old has ample supplies, Cristina said.
“We’ve got all the school supplies and everything ready,” Cristina said. “Like crayons and markers and tons of pencils and glue sticks and folders and stuff like that.”
Patlan Elementary Principal Linda Guzman says an excellent way to gear up for the first day of school is a healthy dose of the shut-eye.
“I would say to make sure they get a good night’s rest,” Guzman said. “In the summer, we like to sleep late and sleep in in the morning. So get them on a good start. I would say start putting them to bed early, getting them up early. So they can get used to that schedule again. With new friends and new teachers, it’s an exciting time. They should be excited to come back because we’re excited to see them.”
The first day of school has long been a common fear amongst most students, whether it is making new friends, fear of the unknown, or merely being away from parents. However, to O’Neal, the best way to beat back the first day butterflies is communication from parents.
“It’s a very frightening experience,” O’Neal said. “We are grown adults, and we still have first day of school nightmares, don’t we? I do. And so that’s something that’s very scary for children even into high school. So make sure you’re open to them. Don’t assume that they’ve had a good day. Talk with them, listen and be compassionate.”
To combat first-day anxiety, O’Neal says she has a few pointers to help put students at ease.
“Make them feel comfortable, get them fed, and get them home,” she said. “I’m not trying to cram information into them. I want them to feel welcome. There are children who are so nervous and anxious that they don’t even want to eat their lunch. They need to feel like this is a safe environment and eventually, we will be a part of their family and they will come to love and appreciate that.”
To help, O’Neal recommends that parents remain a part of their children’s education by keeping up to date with what’s happening in the classroom.
“Just keep an open line of communication with the teacher. Every teacher and every class is different,” O’Neal said. “Ask them ‘Hey is there anything that you need other than what’s on the school list?’ And I will hug them and say ‘yes.’ I have had wonderful responses from the parents in Seguin as to how they can help and support me.”
This year, Seguin ISD teachers got a little help from the district which is providing them a $200 stipend to help cover some of the out-of-pocket expense for their classrooms.
Additionally, the campuses had a few extra helpers from Central Office on hand to assist with any projects or tasks in the classrooms and front office.
Among them, was Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez.
“Starting out a school year can be a very stressful time, Gutierrez said. “As you are winding down from summer, you’re trying to plan lessons for the school year, set up your classroom, because you put everything away in May. I felt that the least that we can do is to help a little and show that we truly do value, the work that teachers do.”
