Selena Palomares and her daughter Laelyn Trejo smiled as they eagerly waited to meet with Blue Santa.
As Trejo’s turn to visit with the big guy in a blue suit arrived, the 5-year-old screamed with joy and rushed into his lap, causing the jolly elf to let out a hearty holiday laugh as she landed.
“It’s really cool how they are making sure every kid has a gift and that they don’t go without anything,” Palomares said. “This definitely helps us because I am not working at this time, so it brings us more joy and happiness and something to look forward to in hard times, and it’s a really nice thing for them to do.”
The decades-long program helps provide families, like Palomares, with a dose of the Christmas spirit, while offering kids the opportunity to take a photo with Saint Nick.
“Seguin being a small town we don’t have that many resources,” Seguin police D.A.R.E. Officer Hope Vasquez said. “When I first started, we had Toys for Tots, we had Angel Trees, we had many different kinds of Christmas programs, and the resources aren’t there anymore. So we’re basically the only resource here in Seguin that sponsors to help these families in need. All of this is our way of giving back.”
This year, the program has raised thousands of toys and is slated to reach more than 317 families helping about 900 children, Vasquez said.
“I know the need is out there, and we’re trying to reach everyone,” she said. “We had a high number of toy drives this year from different organizations and groups that did drives of their own, and because of them, we were able to meet our deadline this year. We also had a lot of single individuals that submitted a donation. It takes a lot of money, a lot of time and a lot of space to fulfill these needs for our families and community, and I am happy to be a part of it.”
The bags of gifts that are distributed to the children are valued at $15 each, are separated by age ranging from 0 to 12 and consist of anything from sporting equipment to dolls.
The program also gave the families gloves and socks, donated by companies in the community, Vasquez said.
“Santa is giving a special little extra treat this year,” she said. “Since the cold weather is just around the corner, I thought it would be perfect to give those essentials that no one typically thinks about.”
The event is the result of the combined efforts of volunteers and members of the police department who worked tirelessly for over a month gathering and wrapping presents to make Blue Santa a reality, Vasquez said.
“Without them, it would be too much for me to handle by myself,” she said. “It takes a whole village of volunteers working together to make this happen. We just reached out, and everybody helped. It was people from the county to the city, different law enforcement agencies, and many different volunteers. They all came to make sure we made deadline.”
After nearly two decades at the helm of the event, Vasquez said that this year will be her last.
“I’m retiring, so I want to make sure that we did everything we could to make little kids smile,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.