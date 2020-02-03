Sometimes just a friendly voice makes all the difference.
A pair of former military men know that truth all too well when it comes to veterans and are working to get the word out to get more help their fellow vets in the region.
Jaime Cervantez and Marcos Garcia are peer services coordinators for Bluebonnet Trails Community Services providing assistance to veterans in an eight-county area, including Guadalupe, Bastrop, Burnett, Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Lee and Williamson counties. They help veterans who are struggling with all sorts of issues and connect them with resources to help them survive and excel, Cervantez said.
“The biggest part of our job is connecting peers to each other, to groups of veterans, across our coverage area,” he said.
The pair works within the Military Veteran Peer Network to hook up veterans with Health and Human Services coordinators and providers. Vets can get assistance for things such as peer-to-peer mentoring, group counseling sessions, utility payment assistance and much more, Cervantez said.
“Peer-to-peer happens when people come in seeking resources,” Garcia said. “We can deliver that peer-to-peer and then also provide the resources. That human element makes the program work.”
Cervantez and Garcia said they are not licensed counselors and they don’t provide mental-health evaluations or treatment.
They have the ability, though, to steer veterans in the right direction if they’re in need of such assistance.
Daniel Dorado, a marriage and family therapist with the San Antonio Vet Center, said he does offer counseling services. Dorado, who is an employee of the Veterans Administration, holds one-on-one sessions and group sessions at the Doug Herrle DAV Chapter 61.
He leads a post-traumatic stress disorder group session at DAV Chapter 61 that practically runs itself.
“If I don’t show up, they still all come and run the group themselves,” Dorado said. “When somebody’s having problems, they speak up and the group helps. It could be from benefits problems, to ‘I was in pain all night and didn’t sleep.’ The group talks it out.”
The camaraderie serves as a form of therapy, he said. The veterans help each other and bond like siblings, said Dorado a retired Marine.
That type of helping of one another is something Cervantez hopes he can foster more of in Guadalupe County.
Cervantez is a team member of the Guadalupe County Veterans Treatment Court.
Veterans Treatment Court is a problem-solving advocacy that focuses on addressing veterans’ needs in the criminal justice system, according to information on the Guadalupe County website. The court accepts defendants who have served or are currently serving in the military, and who have no criminal history or prior similar offenses to the one’s for which they are most recently charged.
The court has seen much success but could do even more with a little more help, Cervantez said. He seeks the assistance of other veterans to serve as mentors for those going through the court.
“If you’re a veteran, it’s something they might have (also) gone through,” Cervantez said. “A lot of services we provide on the outside, we provide to those going through the treatment court.”
He thinks volunteer mentors might get out of volunteering as much, if not more than, what they put into it.
“It’s rewarding to reach out to a fellow veteran and be able to help, even if it’s just listening,” Cervantez said. “A lot of times, that’s all it takes.”
Assistance can happen via telephone, in person or in other forms, Garcia said. It can make a difference to have someone who speaks their language — someone who has been through similar circumstances — reach out to a vet trying to traverse the treatment court or other issues, he said.
The men offered veterans the opportunity to sign up to help other veterans.
“We’re here and we’re looking for you,” Cervantez said.
“We’ve got your back,” Garcia quickly followed.
Anyone interested in helping the veterans carry out their mission can reach out to Cervantez and Garcia.
Email Cervantez at Jaime.Cervantez@bbtrails.org or call him at 830-305-1882.
Email Garcia at Marcos.Garcia@bbtrails.org or call him at 512-298-7590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.