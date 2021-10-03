If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Three Houston men who admitted stealing an ATM from a truck stop in Seguin a couple summers ago are waiting to learn their fate in the criminal justice system.
The trio pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on related federal criminal charges, authorities said late last week. The men admitted to their involvement in crimes from May 29, 2019, to Sept. 13, 2019, when they conspired to steal or try to steal ATMs and cash inside the machines from at least nine Love’s Travel Stops, including one in Seguin, according to a statement released Thursday by the United States Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.