Management at Workforce Solutions Alamo is looking for a few good women.
The regional branch of the statewide service agency plans to host a series of seminars aimed at women who have already started their own businesses or are looking to began one. Sparked by a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission, the seminars will be grouped together as a “Women’s Entrepreneurship Bootcamp” and comprise a virtual participation aspect for people in different areas to attend, said Tiffany Harris, Workforce Solutions Alamo business engagement manager.
“It’s basically to help these women take that step, decide if they want to start their own business and, if they want to, (determine) what are the steps to be successful,” she said. “The first section is kind of a reality check. What is your current situation? Is it going to be a good idea to start a business or maybe do you need to get some more things in place to move forward?”
The boot camp is scheduled to take place at sessions held once a month from January through July. Each session is free to the public, Harris said.
Workforce Alamo partnered with the University of Texas at San Antonio to deliver the seminars, she said.
“UTSA is going to have a trainer put on this workshop,” Harris said. “The main workshop is going to be held at UTSA and then we will have the workshop virtually in the Central Texas Technology Center, in Pleasanton and in Hondo.”
The workshops will be set up in a classroom type of setting. A web-based software system will allow people in each location to interact with one another, she said.
People from each location will all be able to participate in a question/answer session.
Guadalupe County and Comal County residents are invited to attend the session at the Central Texas Technology Center. Currently, boot camp sessions are scheduled for Jan. 6, Feb. 24, March 30, April 27, May 18, June 22, and July 13 and 27.
Organizers hope to get enough people to register early so that the sessions can be offered one in English and the next in Spanish on alternating months.
That means, if enough people register, workshops in January, March, May and the early July session will be conducted in English. Ones in February, April, June and the July 27 workshop will be for Spanish speakers, Harris said.
Organizers hope the schedule works out that way but have a contingency plan just in case, she said.
“If we can fill the Spanish ones, we’re going to switch back and forth,” Harris said. “But if we’re not able to fill the Spanish ones, we may consider changing those to English ones.”
The Women’s Entrepreneurship Bootcamp is open to women 18 years old and older. Participants need to be either a United States citizen or qualified to work in the United States, Harris said.
Women interested in starting businesses are welcome but so are women who have already started a business, she said.
“That’s the best time to come, where you’ve already started the process and you’re like, ‘okay, what’s next, how do I grow,” Harris said. “You may have no employees and thinking about adding on employees. You may want to decide do you want to buy a place or do you want to rent.
“It’s all the kinds of questions your small business would have. This is the opportunity to get those questions answered.”
Registration is open and encouraged. Registration can be completed at workforcesolutionsalamo.org/we .
Other questions may be directed to sbdcworkshop@utsa.edu or asked via telephone call at 210-458-2460.
