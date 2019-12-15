Texas Lutheran University freshman Amari Taylor sat on a bench next to the Mabee Pool, watching as her peers swam a frigid lap during the 17th annual Polar Bulldog on Thursday.
Taylor was among dozens of TLU students who took the polar plunge into the pool the day before finals began.
“I think it is something kind of crazy for them to do at the end of the semester,” TLU campus recreation director Debbie Roberts said. “Everybody is kind of stressed out at this point. This brings some lightheartedness and fun to it.”
Each year, the campus recreation department hosts the swim on Study Day to give students a break from their upcoming finals.
“I’m so grateful for their energy and hope this is a good way for them to wrap up the semester, get through their finals and have a happy holidays,” TLU President Debbie Cottrell said.
The weather has varied in previous years from hot and sunny to cold and rainy. However, the Polar Bulldog prevailed and the tradition continued.
Texas Lutheran University students take a break and take the plunge into the Mabee Pool on Study Day to do the Polar Bulldog on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the university.
A group of students decide who's going first into the Mabee Pool during the Polar Bulldog on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the university.
A Texas Lutheran University student smiles after she gets out of the Mabee Pool from the Polar Bulldog on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the university.
This year, students were give a slight break, with sunny, cool weather and slightly colder water temperature.
Taylor took a moment to catch her breath after the swim, but it wasn’t just the lap in the pool that had her worn out.
“I’m a little weak after running,” she said.
Organizers of the Polar Bulldog included a run from Cottrell’s house on campus.
Cottrell participated in the run, and took her first dive into the Polar Bulldog as president.
“It was great. It was a lot of fun,” she said. “I got into the water with them and being part of this tradition was a lot of fun.”
Cottrell said she suggested the run, because it was something she enjoys.
“I hope this is the beginning of a long tradition,” she said. “I think this is a great opportunity for me to be with the students.”
After the students, and Cottrell, finished their run and swim, they were given a ticket to receive the commemorative Polar Bulldog t-shirt. They were also treated to hot chocolate and cookies.
Roberts said the swim is like a badge of honor for the students.
“It’s kind of a challenge, who is brave enough to take the plunge,” she said.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
