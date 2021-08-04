If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A man sought on felony warrants was arrested by federal task force officers as he sat in a car outside a Marion residence on July 22, officials said.
Lone Star Fugitive Task Force officers apprehended Aaron Arnaldo Gomez, 28, of New Braunfels who had warrants alleging he violated parole and recently committed aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
