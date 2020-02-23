Hungry community members gathered at the Guadalupe County Farm Bureau’s office to get a bite to eat and a quick lesson in agriculture.
Members of the local Farm Bureau organization served up fully dressed, all-natural burgers as part of the Guadalupe County Farm Bureau’s Texas Food Connection Day.
“Today is a chance for both farmers and ranchers to get in touch with the rest of the community to show them who we are,” Guadalupe County Farm Bureau President John Friesenhahn said. “As the population is increasing here, we’ve got people that don’t really know what farming is about. We’re still a fairly rural community, but the number of farmers has been decreasing so this is a way for us to touch base with the community and say ‘we’re here, we’re your neighbors and we produce the food and fiber that everybody needs.”
Texas Food Connection Day began more than a decade ago and has evolved over time, Friesenhahn said.
“It started out as a day when most people in America had worked long enough to pay for their food, but we’ve been doing it for over 15 years now, so we’ve changed it to where it’s a food connection day,” he said.
The Guadalupe County Farm Bureau office begins planning their event out at least four months in advance, Friesenhahn said.
The burgers the group sold for $1 were served by members of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court alongside about 20 volunteers from the Guadalupe County Farm Bureau, who are some of the county’s large agriculture producers, Friesenhahn said.
“A lot of these guys aren’t the ones that go to farmers markets; we are the bigger producers, so we sell commercially,” he said. “Our grains go to feedlots, and the cows get sold off at auction, and then it goes to process there. So we’re the bottom of the bottom, and that’s the reason why we charge only $1 because that represents what the farmer’s share out of $1 is. I think it’s roughly 16 to 19 cents out of a dollar that the farmer actually gets.”
A donation by Tyson Foods allowed the group to dish up up a different variation of patty than they have in the past, Friesenhahn said.
“Normally we’ve gotten a donation of pig from one of our members, but this year we’re having beef patties,” he said. “One of our board members actually works at Tyson and Tyson was nice enough to offer, and we said ‘hey, let’s try it and see how it goes.’”
Each guest was limited to two burgers allowing more people to participate, Friesenhahn said.
“This is just something that we’ve learned over the years,” Friesenhahn said. “People got to get off for lunch to come over here, so we started to limit the hamburgers per person. There are people who would come in and get a lot for their whole office, and people would be standing in line, and we’d just run out. There’s a lot of people here that look forward to this every year and really like it so we really look forward to doing it. It’s just kind of a way to give back.”
The Farm Bureau plans to donate the proceeds from the sale to the Christian Cupboard, Friesenhahn said.
“We always sell out, and then we also sell water, and that goes in there as well, so we end up donating $400 to $500,” Friesenhahn said. “We’re trying to promote agriculture, and we do that through education. We donate to schools to have garden programs and things like that, and we also have scholarships for children. It used to be a more agrarian society where everybody knew where their food came from, but we go to the schools now, and a lot of the kids don’t realize that their food doesn’t come from H-E-B it comes from the farms out here.”
