The city has laid out a 10-year master parks plan to guide them with into the future.
The plan presented to the Seguin City Council during the regular meeting detailed goals geared toward update and improving area parks.
At the helm of the presentation was Mark Maldonado, Stantec principal landscape architecture and planning discipline lead, who served as the park project manager for the master plan.
“We’ve worked together with Jack Jones (Seguin Parks and Recreation Director) and other key members into really putting a lot of effort into this plan to give you an exciting opportunity looking forward to the next 10 years,” Maldonado said, “The planning process is about an eight to nine-month process, and we’re at the tail end.”
The plan was broken down into focus categories that Maldonado calls “the big five.”
The first goal of the big five is the acquisition of more land for the creation of new parks.
“We want to make sure that the HOA (home owner association) parks for new larger neighborhood developments are required,” Maldonado said. “Another component of that is we want to make sure we strengthen the subdivision ordinance and park dedication ordinance to really give us a strong language to make sure that parks are accounted for in the future system, but also keeping operations in mind potentially implementing an impact fee or a quality of life fee that can help offset some of those operations and long term costs.”
Maldonado said the city should also look toward the possibility of a recreational center with an indoor or outdoor swimming pool.
“Our recommendation is to conduct a feasibility study or a due diligence study to see if Seguin and the market can support a recreational facility,” Maldonado said. “So, before we spend $15 to $25 million-plus, making sure that we go through the right channels to set us up for success. Having the indoor or outdoor aquatics as an additional amenity for the city was a big component that we heard from our public engagement.”
The plan also has highlighted the creation of adding more recreational programing to the existing parks.
“While there are some in place already, we wanted to make sure that we capitalize on opportunities to do so,” Maldonado said. “So teaming up with Seguin ISD or seizing opportunities for recreational partnerships with either private or public organizations, but also teaming up with organizations such as the Master Naturalists to really have an educational component to it. Have the educational component behind it, so it's just not a playground or a garden. It’s another layer where schools and families can have an experience.”
Maldonado also recommended the city to work toward building more trails for the community to further promote connectivity.
The last of the “Big Five” is to enhance four existing parks and facilities.
“Those upgrades might be as simple as park signage were the park signage wasn’t very clear, or the ADA requirements weren’t consistent from park to park, or whatnot,” Maldonado said. “So, in general, making sure we have an action item and a strategy to improve existing park facilities and recreational facilities as well.”
Within that goal, Maldando focused on some parks where the city has the space to grow. He recommended Manuel C. Castilla Park receive cosmetic additions of more walking trails, shade, benches and ADA accessibility.
At Bauer Park, he recommended art sculptures and a fitness station.
“Bauer Park is really a special park that received a lot of attention from the community,” Maldonado said. “We were able to come up with this unique concept that really hones in on a playground with a pavilion and a sculpture that pays homage to the old library site. So we’re tying back the history and bringing everything together as one cohesive vision.”
Maldonado advised that Max Starcke Park receives a facelift through hosting a pathway linking its east and west sides along with lights and public art to complement that path.
“One of the major things missing from Starcke Park was connectivity,” Maldonado said. “The east and the west are really disconnected, and its also not inviting to go from one side to the next. The area along Starcke Park down River Road, adjacent to the Guadalupe River, maybe closing off that road and doing a trailhead here where you can experience that loop system there and have wide trails that capitalize on the Guadalupe River and the scenic environment.”
The data gathered by public surveys conducted several months ago attributed to how the big five was tailored, Maldando said.
“Community engagement and community feedback was a big part of the plan and the recommendations so we’ve taken our time to really consolidate a lot of the feedback, their comments, their ideas, and really prioritize them,” he said. “Community engagement surveys pulled in over 1900 responses and a lot of the responses were very similar types with a lot of similar responses giving priorities to similar issues.”
Seguin Mayor Don Keil said achieving the goals presented by the plan will require the cooperation of the community.
“Some of it we just can’t do with city funds,” he said. “There may have to be some private sector cooperation in helping a lot of this happen. Things such as the recreation center with a swimming pool and all that stuff are going to take full cooperation with various school districts, maybe TLU, and all those sorts of people to be able to pull together and make that happen because that's virtually impossible on our city budget. So whenever this comes about and if we decide to fund it, it's going to require some creative happenings going on.”
The first reading for the master plan approval is slated for Tuesday, March 2, during a regular city council meeting.
