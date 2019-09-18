A local girl scout troop is finishing up their project for the Bronze Award, however, they need a little help from the community.
Girl Scout Troop 4921, headed up by troop leader Denise Crettenden, chose to install a Little Free Library in Bauer Park for its Bronze Award Project, the highest award an elementary school-age Girl Scout can earn.
“They chose to do something in the community and they love the parks, so they put those things together and asked if they could put a Little Free Library in Bauer Park,” she said. “Jack Jones from the city of Seguin approved it.”
In the months since their decision, they troop began researching, brainstorming and fundraising.
“The girls have raised money by doing bake sales during the Concerts in the Park series over the summer,” Crettenden said. “They purchased the Little Free Library and they painted it themselves. It will be installed soon.”
A Little Free Library allows community members to take a book or magazine to read, trade one or place one, at no cost.
The troop’s goal is to not only give people access to more reading material, but something a little different to exercise their minds, Crettenden said.
In their research, the troop found several little libraries that offered a variety of options for their visitors to choose from and through discussions made the choice to include the puzzles.
“The little library will have two layers,” she said. “The top shelf will be books and the bottom shelf will be for jigsaw puzzles. We wanted to do something a little different. We were talking about how once you do a puzzle, you don’t necessarily want to do it again and it might be a fun thing to trade out with other people. They had all kinds of wonderful ideas. Books and puzzles were what they settled on.”
Currently, the troop is collecting books and puzzles to fill the library before it is installed. Books and puzzles can be delivered to Court Street Coffee Shop at 111 W. Court St. and Keller Williams, 200 S. Austin St.
Once the project is complete, the girls’ work is not, Crettenden said.
“Even though they will technically be finished with the bronze, they are going to be the stewards of this little library, so they will be taking turns taking care of it,” she said. “They’ll refill it with books that have been donated, clean it up, take care of it. It is an ongoing project.”
The decision to bring a Little Free Library where the former Seguin Public Library once stood, is a decision the troop did not take lightly. Crettenden said she is proud of the work the girls put in from start to finish.
“They all really have a heart for community service. They put a lot of thought and effort into this to tackle,” she said. “When they did choose the little library, they took the time to talk to different people, picked out where they wanted it to go, what they want it to do and what they wanted it to be like. They did a lot of work to raise the money. I’m really proud of all of their efforts and their great ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.