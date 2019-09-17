A San Antonio developer is bringing a new retail center to Seguin.
Tom Rohde, of Rohde, Ottmers & Siegel Realty, in partnership with the Red McCombs family, announced the development of the 24-acre lot located near the southwest side of Interstate 10 and State Highway 46.
The property starts at C.H. Matthis Drive near the IH 10 off-ramp on the west side of SH 46, stretches to the traffic signal and then continues south to the lot just south of Best Drive.
“We’ve been looking at Seguin for quite a while,” Rohde said. “I’m real familiar with Seguin. I’ve been watching Seguin and the new housing subdivisions that were about to get platted about three years ago.”
The development will boast a medical center and dining locations to start with room to grow in the future, Rohde said.
“We’ve got a 12,000 square-foot medical facility going in there. DiVita Medical, out of San Antonio, is going to build a branch there,” he said. “We’ve just closed with Chicken Express, which is the same Chicken Express owner that is on the 123 Bypass on the other side of Seguin. We should close with Burger King here in October.”
The developers are working with KFW Engineers for the platting and permits, while Villa Park Architects are designing the layout and master plan, Rohde said in a news release.
Josh Schneuker, executive director of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, said the EDC and Rohde had worked hard to bring this center to the city.
“This has been a long time coming. He has put a lot of work and investment into this deal,” Schneuker said. We’re hoping to land some really good users in there and to diversify the retail here in Seguin.”
Yantis Construction has broken ground with sewer, water and drainage, Rohde said.
After years of planning and watching, Rohde said now is the right time for this development to help satisfy the needs of the city’s growth.
“We’ve spent the last 18 months planning it with KFW Engineers, and we finally had enough momentum to break ground this fall, which is what we did,” he said. “Josh Schneuker with the Seguin Economic Development office has assisted the project with current demographics showing almost 8,100 future single-family lots coming to the area. The growth between Seguin and New Braunfels along Hwy 46 is amazing, and for the first time Seguin is seeing much higher-income families moving into the area in subdivisions where the homes start at $300,000 to $400,000.”
Rohde said he also hears what the community wants and is working to fulfill that.
“Everybody in town says bring Chick-Fil-A, so we’re going to try to start talking Chick-Fil-A into coming here,” he said. “The college kids want it. The chamber wants it. Local officials want it. Everybody wants it.”
The center will include an additional 25,000 square-foot shopping center at the corner of Best Drive and SH 46, Rohde said.
“That side of town not only needs the retail that we are doing, but it needs a grocery store too, so we’re working on that,” he said.
Schneuker said he hopes that this center will start the trend of creating more growth on the west side of the city.
