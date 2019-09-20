Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.