The aromas of gorditas, barbecue and chili filled the air on Saturday at the Seguin Hermann Sons #37 Lodge.
These were just some of the tasty eats enjoyed by those who came out to the organization’s semi-annual Food Truck Festival.
People had the chance to grab a bite from six different restaurants on wheels, Paul Gescheidle, Hermann Sons social events coordinator, said.
“We’ve got the most diverse menu so far,” he said. “Everything from chili to burgers and fries to German and Asian food, all the way to barbecue. And then, of course, tacos and gorditas, which are always amazing.”
Gescheidle said it was hard to gauge the most popular truck, because each had a steady stream of traffic, but there was a couple of ones that people seemed to particularly enjoy.
“Doña Kika’s, their tacos and gorditas are always popping,” he said. “But by that logic too you can’t beat the burgers off Grouchy Mama’s, and you sure can’t beat that ice cream.”
Mister Softee, of San Antonio, served up New York-style ice cream in a variety of flavors.
“Where else can you get a cherry dipped cone?” he said. “You can’t, everybody else only does chocolate. If you get a chocolate ice cream and you get it cherry dipped, it tastes like a cherry cordial, it’s amazing.”
Other trucks included Twisted Traditions, which sells German- and Asian-style mix food; Dave’s Chili Town; and FM31 Food Trailer, which offered Tex-Mex barbecue.
Joseph Cisneros, of Seguin, said he was enjoying the experience.
“I got a chicken on a stick from Dave’s Chili Town and it’s very delicious,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve ever been to an event like this.”
Nicole Ortega, of San Antonio, said she enjoyed the gorditas from Doña Kika’s.
“The gorditas were good,” she said. “There is a nice variety of food here, which is awesome.”
Many people tried things from different trucks, Gescheidle said.
“Everybody is getting a little bit of each,” he said. “There’s no reason to just eat one thing when you’ve got six different things at your fingertips.”
In addition to the food trucks, those who came out could sample locally brewed beer, purchase handmade items from many local vendors and listen to live music. Children could also jump in a bouncy house, ride a train and pet animals in a petting zoo.
Gescheidle hoped those who came out made good memories.
“Hermann Sons is always about giving back to the community,” he said. “Those who came out can support the local businesses and try something new, but most importantly, this day will be a memorable experience for the family and kids. They’ll never forget they can come back and have a laid-back time.”
He said he also hoped those who came out had a chance to learn more about Hermann Sons Life, a community organization that offers a variety of services such as summer camps for kids, dance classes for girls, insurance plans and more. Those interested in learning more about the organization can visit www.hermannsonslife.org.
Gescheidle thanked everyone who came out and said the next Food Truck Festival will be held in February.
“I just want to extend a very sincere thank you to Seguin, the community and surrounding area for coming out, and for the new faces who came out.”
