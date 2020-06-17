The courtroom doors may have been closed due to the pandemic, but the court’s work continued.
Like judges across the state, 2nd 25th Judicial District Judge Jessica Crawford continued holding court proceedings virtually, including adoption hearings.
“It is always fun to do adoptions in person and this Zoom thing has been real interesting,” Crawford said. “It takes a little bit to get used to it, but I think it has been a good experience for keeping things going and moving things along.”
Recently, Crawford presided over several adoptions, including one for the Smith family, who adopted a set of four siblings — ages 9, 8, 6 and 3 — in May, adding to their family of six.
The quartet already had five other siblings, one of whom was adopted to another foster family, with the other four aging out of the system, Dawn Smith said.
Two of the Smiths’ original four children were adopted almost 20 years ago, following the death of the couple’s conjoined twins who died six months after birth.
“The twins were born at Wilford Hall Hospital,” she said. “They lived in the NICU for six months and then they passed away in 2003. After they passed away, the life insurance the military gives to their service members, they had $20,000. So we thought what is worthy that this money represents their life. So, we adopted two children internationally.”
They adopted their son from Korea in 2004 and then later their daughter from Taiwan. With their children getting older — 21, 20, 20 and 17 — the couple felt it was time to open their doors for more children.
“They’re all getting older, going off to college and moving on,” Smith said. “We just had room. We’ve already raised a large sibling group, we could do a large sibling group, so we got our license in October and shortly afterward, the sibling group came through needing a place.”
Sondra Ajasin, of TruLight Ministries 123, contacted the Smiths about the four children just after their licensing come through.
“They were trying to separate all of them,” Smith said. “Their case worker thankfully wanted to keep them together and fought for them to stay together as an intact family unit. It all worked out at the right time. We wanted to help a family group stay together. We wanted to then fill our house back up. It was meant to be. These are our kids.”
Typically, the adoption process takes about six months, but due to the pandemic, it took a little longer.
The Smiths’ adoption brought something new to the table for Crawford, something that she hadn’t seen in the courtroom.
“When we did this one, about 40 people attended the hearing,” she said. “It was their family and friends who wanted to be there to see this happen. By having that option (Zoom), these people didn’t have to come down to the court, sit in the court room, wait for the docket for their turn.”
Zoom was a completely different experience for the children, Smith said.
“We wanted the kids to have their special day,” she said. “But it ended up being better because we were able to do a Zoom call and with my husband being active duty military, our people are all over the country and they wouldn’t all have been able to come. It was neat for them to see all of the people there to support them and us and their adoption.”
The downside to the virtual hearing was not being able to capture the moment in photos, Crawford said.
All in all, Crawford said she enjoys helping make families complete.
“I love doing adoptions,” she said. “They are always the best hearings I do because everybody is happy.”
However, Smith said that isn’t always the case.
“Adoption is a great thing, but it comes with so much loss,” she said. “I saw something recently that said ‘Adoption is the only trauma where all of society expects you to be grateful.’ That really hit home for me. While it is a great thing for them to have a family, it also comes with so much loss and so much grief. They don’t think they’re lucky. A lucky kid gets to be with their family forever. And that is not in the cards for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.