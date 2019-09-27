GERONIMO — Area residents can now buy a house, have their hair styled, purchase jewelry and schedule pool repairs all in one trip.
The Geronimo Commons, located at 6532 State Highway 123, hosted a grand opening celebration Tuesday as store owners and customers alike busily navigated the balloon-filled hallways seeing all the new space has to offer.
“When I purchased the building, my vision was a business building closer to the Navarro schools where locally-owned small business owners could have a central location where they could work in synergy with each other,” Geronimo Commons and Corner Post Real Estate owner Katie Clark said. “That was the main thing because my real estate clients may need other services that we can all share.”
When entering the Commons, customers immediately find Clark’s business.
“I started Corner Post in 2008, and I specialize in farm and ranch residential properties in Guadalupe, Comal and Hays County,” Clark said. “The reason Geronimo Commons got started was because I wanted to move my real estate brokerage to this building. I wanted to purchase a building and I wanted to invest in real estate. So I, as a broker, invested in this building and knew it was bigger than what I needed for myself.”
Down the hall in room 105, visitors find Better Half Trading Co., a store that specializes in jewelry and all things Geronimo.
“We moved to the area about two years ago, and my husband Tank was looking for shirts to support the Navarro football team but we couldn’t find anything,” Better Half Trading Co. owner Michelle Malinovsky said. “So this is kind of where it all spawned from. I used to make jewelry at home, and my husband and son needed shirts so we just combined both ideas. It’s great because I get to sell ladies items and my husband gets to sell the shirts. We also wanted to bring more attention to Geronimo, so we decided to sell some shirts for that as well.”
As visitors continue down the hall, in room 104 they find Bradley Babel’s business Bradley Signature Pools.
“We’re really a full-service outdoor living company,” Babel said. “We do swimming pools, patios, cabanas, fireplaces, fire pits, and pretty much anything that people build in their backyard.”
Although, Babel says his location in the Commons is more of an office space than a retail area, he believes it will be an overall good fit for his business.
“I think it will bring exposure that we didn’t anticipate,” Babel said. “We didn’t really open here for any kind of business development or marketing reasons. We opened specifically for administrative purposes. We thought this was going to be more like a business office for realtors and mortgage people but what we’re quickly learning is that we’ve got a lot of diversity around us, so it might give us more exposure than we anticipated.”
Across the hall in room 103, entrepreneur Megan Bucha has her shop, Tru Salon.
“I’ve been in the salon industry for over 11 years, and I’ve worked in this general area for that entire time,” she said. “Here at the salon, we offer hair and eyelash services as well as various other products. I love this location because it’s really convenient with where I live and the kid’s school.”
When Bucha isn’t busy at the Commons, she also manufactures handcrafted soy candles under the business moniker Prickly Wicks, she said.
Although the Geronimo Commons’ status as a retail hub is recent, the building where it resides is nowhere near new.
“The building used to be Woody’s Garage owned by Woody Schuenemann where he worked on everything from pickups to lawnmowers,” Clark said. “It also used to have a huge Texas flag painted on the roof, that some people might have recognized, and it had a putt-putt golf course. Unfortunately, we had to remove the course to add additional parking, and the flag is covered up by insulation that’s on the roof.”
Hours of operation vary within the Geronimo Commons.
Better Half Trading Co. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Saturday.
Tru Salon’s hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on Bradley Signature Pools call 830-214-2419 or visit the business’ website at www.bradleysignaturepools.com .
For more information on Corner Post Real Estate, call 830-305-0699 or visit www.cornerpostrealestate.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.