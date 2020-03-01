Seguin students will see a later Spring Break, and some days off shifted throughout year in the 2020-21 school year.
The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees approved adoption of the new calendar on Monday during its regular meeting as recommended by the Superintendent’s Teacher Communications Council.
Each year, the Teachers Communication Council is tasked with looking at the district calendar and creating a recommendation that best suits the students, Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said when presenting the calendar to the board.
The council consists of a representative from each campus, three from Seguin High School, who have worked together since the beginning of the school year to create the calendar, Hoffmann said.
“The calendar you have before you is essentially put together by the TCC reps and it was their responsibility to take information shared during the meetings back to their respective campuses, talk and discuss the information with their colleagues and then bring the information back at our next monthly meeting,” he said. “We went through several incarnations of the calendar and as you’ll notice, this calendar is very similar to the calendar we’re currently in right now.”
The teachers were happy with the current 2019-2020 calendar but made some small changes for the 2020-21 calendar, Hoffmann said.
Among those are changing Spring Break from March 8-12, 2021, to March 15-19, 2021, and moving the student holidays to the Monday after the fair and the Monday after Easter.
Trustee Denise Crettenden asked about the change in October, as the elementary teachers used that Monday this past year for parent-teacher conferences.
“Last year, we changed it to the Monday after with the great idea that at the elementary level, teachers could have parent conferences on that Monday,” Hoffmann said. “The idea was great, but in practice, it really didn’t translate to success. Our teachers didn’t really feel that they had a lot of parents come in on that day that was designated as a conference day.”
After discussions about the day, Hoffmann said the teachers were on board with the move which allows the campuses to decide their own days and times for those conferences.
In discussions about Spring Break, he said the council looked at other area districts and those across the state to see what they were doing or have done in the past, and found there is a split between the two middle weeks in March.
“As our teachers and our campus staff looked at this calendar, essentially, they came down to a vote,” Hoffmann said. “We had two calendar options for our teachers to consider and one option had Spring Break for the week of March 8-12, 2021, and then we had another calendar option which outlined March 15-19, 2021, as Spring Break. It was a pretty close vote, but March 15 prevailed.”
The other change was bringing students back to school the Monday after Easter, instead of creating a student holiday/staff work day, Hoffmann said.
The driving factor for that decision was state testing begins on April 6, the Tuesday after Easter, Hoffmann said.
“In trying to create a calendar that is best for students as opposed to what’s best for adults, our campus staff again was adamant about having our students back on that Monday, so they are back in school, they are fresh, and they’re ready to take the test on Tuesday and the rest of the week,” he said.
The board adopted the 2020-2021 calendar as recommended with a motion made by Ben Amador and a second by Alejandro Guerra.
(1) comment
I implore every individual within the SISD, whether parent or no, to review the schedule as published by the District. It is available on the SISD website.
And it’s a shame.
Within the schedule you will find some details located in the center section. These describe things such as the ‘Total student instructional days’ and the ‘Teacher contract days’. These numbers are actually critical to understanding one of the root causes of our poor, and sometimes abysmal, performance numbers.
171 student instructional days.
187 teacher contract days.
Considering that we continue to languish at the proverbial bottom of performance numbers when compared to our peer districts, can we not break this cycle of mediocrity with some bold decision making?
Though most who have looked at the educational system in the US closely would agree that the 1983 publishing of ‘A Nation at Risk’ was overly alarmist and a little biased, there were major issues at that time which actually have worsened as forecasted, and some recommendations which should have been adopted to some degree. One of these was an increase in the number of instructional days to exceed 190 days per school year. Understanding that children from the graduating class of 1950 had a average of 155 days instruction calls into question what it is that we really expect a primary and secondary education to provide our students. Having been to a great number of country’s over the course of my life, and worked / lived extensively with many people from other country’s, we need to change our mindset.
I believe we need to look to our District of Innovation as a means to alter our children’s destiny, As we obviously are not ‘getting where we need to go’. The Board needs to look at what the numbers are telling us and look to increasing the numbers of instructional days to 190, and yes, instructional days which provide learning, not those half days of goofing off and calling them ‘instructional’.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.