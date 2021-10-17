If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Parents, students and staff line a hallway at Navarro High School as. Principal Clay Scarborough begins a tour to show the community how desperately the district needs to pass bond elections totalling $130 million on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Geronimo.
Coach Kris Cavazos (left) and Athletic Director Rod Blount (center) tell parents and board members about the cramped conditions in a boys locker room, where nearly 100 youth at a time are forced to share about 12 shower heads after athletic activities Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Navarro High School in Geronimo.
Navarro ISD is experiencing growth that has its schools busting at the seams and something needs to be done, district administrators said.
The district is asking voters to approve a pair of bond initiatives leaders say will address space and other facilities issues at the complex in Geronimo. On Wednesday, Navarro administrators invited the community to an informational meeting detailing the $160 million requested to build a new high school, a second elementary school, new athletics facilities, and buy more land.
