Carlos Montoya marvels at the prayer rug his brother bought during military service in Afghanistan and donated for use in an exhibit about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Heritage Museum in Seguin.
Taking time to point out and describe the medals, patches and insignia on the dress Army uniform he wore in Iraq is Carlos Montoya on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Seguin-Guadalupe Heritage Museum in Seguin.
Carlos Montoy shows off his shirt supporting his and other veterans' service to the country Thursday, May 6, 2021, at an exhibit honoring that service in Iraq and Afghanistan at the Heritage Museum in Seguin.
Volunteer Carlos Montoya poses while standing amid the exhibit he helped coordinate Thursay, May 6, 2021, at the Seguin-Gaudalupe Heritage Museum in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie
On display at the Heritage Museum's exhibit of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars is Carlos Montoya's dress uniform from his Army service in Iraq May 6, 2021, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie
Volunteer Carlos Montoya discusses the display he helped coordinate in the front of the Heritage Museum on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie
Dalondo Moultrie
Dalondo Moultrie
Iraqi currency Carlos Montoy brought home from the war is on display at an exhibit he helped establish Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Seguin-Guadalupe Heritage Museum in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie
Magazines and newspapers telling the tales of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are among items in an exhibit Thursday, May 7, 2021,. at the Heritage Museum in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie
Military insignia are kept in a case on display as part of an Afghanistan/Iraq war exhibit Thusday, May 6, 2021, at the Heritage Museum in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie
