A local organization is ready to help other nonprofits make a connection with community members.
Connections Individual and Family Services is hosting its 11th Annual Kids Day in the Park starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in Central Park.
“The goal is to bring together non-profit organizations in Guadalupe County along with businesses that cater to families,” Connections Outreach Coordinator Megan Dupree said. “We want families to understand what services are available to them.”
The family-oriented event offers free games, information on services and low-cost food options to the community, Dupree said.
“All of the businesses will offer free activities for kids, so that each booth will have something for the kids to do as the parents learn about the services offered by that organization,” she said. “We’ll have a rock wall, a bounce house, a face painter, some organizations from Schertz, equine therapy group that will have horses. There will be a few new things.”
While last year’s event was rained out, it appears to be clear skies forecasted for Saturday.
Connections is a nonprofit organization that offers a variety of services to family and children.
“We operate in 17 counties,” Dupree said. “We started in New Braunfels in 1981. We offer counseling services, prevention services and residential support. Our counselors go into the schools and meet with youth, they can meet with youth and their families at little to no cost. Our prevention specialists go into the school and deliver curriculum-based programing to help empower youth.”
The organization also hosts a pair of emergency shelters for children in the foster care system or those who are runaways/homeless, as well as a transitional program for the teens who will age out of foster care, Dupree said.
The event also gives area residents an opportunity to find out more about Connections, Dupree said.
“Our headquarters is in New Braunfels and we really want to reach out to other counties as well,” she said. “Kids Day in the Park really allows us to go out into the community and connect with the residents in Guadalupe County. We understand that from the organizations that are there, they are able to make some new connections with folks that may not have already heard about their services.”
