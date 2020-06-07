Jordan Alden was bummed that his 12th birthday would be celebrated without friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, he found out Wednesday that he had a community that was willing to drive by and say ‘Happy Birthday.”
Without his knowing, his mother Marla Makley-Alden planned a surprise birthday parade that brought family, friends, neighbors and the community to their family’s front door.
From Red Oak Trail to Colette Land dozens of cars, trucks and a few horses made their way east on Lower Seguin Road, waving to Jordan and his family along the way.
The parade included Constables Pct. 3 and 4, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, True Women Drill Team, Guadalupe Valley Special Utility District, Marion Fire Department, classic cars, Barry’s Towing family and friends.
Even the Spur’s Coyote and McGruff the Crime Dog made an appearance.
“I am truly breathless,” Marla said. “I did not expect it to be this many people. The fact that Marion cares enough about us was amazing. We’ve only been here about a year.”
Jordan agreed, adding that the parade was unexpected and he really enjoyed it, especially seeing his fellow actor and friend William Instone.
“(I was bummed) because all of my friends couldn’t be able to come, but the whole community came instead,” Jordan said.
Putting the celebration together was a task, Marla said, adding it was especially difficult to keep it a surprise.
“It was really nice that everyone cared enough to come out and show their appreciation,” she said. “It teaches them (the kids) that even though we are in quarantine that you can still live and still enjoy things safely.”
