Charlie Bucket has dreamed of a better life for himself and his family.
With a golden ticket in hand, he is one step closer to realizing that dream in the Seguin High School production of “Willy Wonka Jr.”
This week, the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center is transforming into a chocolate factory for the children’s musical.
Under the direction of director Lydia Robles, Charlie, Wonka, Grandpa Joe and the rest of the memorable cast will take the stage for several performances for local children and the community.
“After discussions and readings with our SHS theater students last year, they were ready to take on this large show,” Robles said. “It is not only large with the spectacle of things – a chocolate factory — it is also a large cast and company. This is a show that has required us to step up our game, and the students are doing really, really well.”
Charlie Bucket (Garrett Howton) talks about the contest and his dreams of winning a golden ticket during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Charlie Bucket (Garrett Howton) talks about the contest and his dreams of winning a golden ticket during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Charlie Bucket (Garrett Howton) opens his birthday present hoping for a golden ticket during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Mrs. Bucket (Jazmin Blair) sings to son Charlie (Garrett Howton) with Mr. Bucket (Daniel Gonzales0 and Granpa Joe (Reese Janda) during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Grandpa Joe (Reese Janda) sneeks Charlie (Garrett Howton) a bar of chocolate during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Candyman (Kalie Bohnenberger) sells candy to the children during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Candyman (Kalie Bohnenberger) sells candy to the children during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Candyman (Kalie Bohnenberger) sells candy to the children during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Mrs. Gloop (Megan Shievebein) and son Augustus (Harris Franz) show off their golden ticket during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Mr. Salt (Johnathan Berg-Eaton) and Veruca Salt (Allan Darrow) show off their golden ticket during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Mrs. Beauregarde (Olivia Spenser) and Violet Beauregarde (Faith Sehon) show off their golden ticket during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Mrs. Teavee (Georgia Nickel) and Mike Teavee (Garrett Reinhard) show off their golden ticket during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Willy Wonka (center) poses for a photo with his golden ticket winners during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Willy Wonka (Jonathan Washington) looks on as a group of Oompa Loompas mix a batch of chocolate during the SHS
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The Oompa Loompas mix up chocolate during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Willy Wonka (Jonathan Washington) sings as a group of Oompa Loompas mix a batch of chocolate during the SHS
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Willy Wonka (Jonathan Washington) sings as a group of Oompa Loompas mix a batch of chocolate during the SHS
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Willy Wonka (Jonathan Washington) sings as a group of Oompa Loompas mix a batch of chocolate during the SHS
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Willy Wonka (center) poses for a photo with the Oompa Loompas during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Willy Wonka (Jonathan Washington) talks with Charlie Bucket (Garrett Howton) during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Willy Wonka (Jonathan Washington) hugs Charlie Bucket (Garrett Howton) during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Willy Wonka (Jonathan Washington) and Charlie Bucket (Garrett Howton) during the Seguin High School production of "Willy Wonka Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The cast of Willy Wonka Jr.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The musical is an adaptation that combines the book with the original movie starring Gene Wilder.
“We are doing some of the familiar songs from the classic movie, and then we have some songs that were written just for the musical,” Robles said. “We’re going with the classic look and style, 1960s-1970s version that we’re playing off of, not necessarily the Tim Burton adaptation, but it is in there a little bit as well.”
Stepping into the iconic role of Charlie is freshman Garrett Howton, who admitted that “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is on his list of favorite movies.
“It was one of my favorite movies growing up. It was one of my parents’ favorite movies growing up,” he said. “I am happy to do it. I’ve been having a lot of fun with it. It is a magical experience.”
Opposite of him is sophomore Jonathan Washington as the chocolatier, Willy Wonka.
“Willy Wonka is a pretty strange one,” Washington said of his character. “He is a pretty mysterious guy. I really like it. I’m excited because I want to be able to do things that haven’t been done before as Willy Wonka.”
With a large production on tap, Robles said that her ensemble has seen their challenges, and are rising to face them.
“We’ve got our freshman through seniors all engaged,” she said. “We knew that it would challenge our upperclassmen, but it is also challenging our freshmen that are coming in from such strong middle school programs. It has been really, really hard work and the kids have been doing a really good job with it. I’m proud of what they are pulling together.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, children from across the area will fill the Performing Arts Center to catch a performance of “Willy Wonka Jr.”
“This is a chance for our Seguin ISD students to get that theater experience and that part of our fine arts curriculum at the lower levels,” Robles said.
For many of the cast and crew, the children’s show is full circle for them, Robles said.
“This show is one that some of our theater students had seen in elementary, and they would tell me what they would remember from the show. This is something that stays with them for forever,” she said.
The Performing Arts Center will open its doors at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 2 p.m. on Saturday for public showings. The students use the public performances as a food drive for the Christian Cupboard.
“This is one of the best things we get to do around the holiday season,” Robles said. “We collect these canned goods at the door. Anyone who brings in a canned good gets $1 off their admission.”
Paired with the Trick or Treating for Canned Goods, the students will partake in on Halloween night, the troupe will have a robust donation for the local food pantry.
“We love being able to give back to the community,” Robles said. “The Christian Cupboard has the need. There are a lot of families in need, and when we do these canned good drives, we can take them a lot of resources that they wouldn’t necessarily get otherwise. We’re happy to help.”
