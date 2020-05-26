Area residents should prepare for possible visits to their homes if they haven’t already filled out their 2020 U.S. Census questionnaires.
The U.S. Census Bureau plans to begin a phased restart of some field operations in select areas this week. Operations at an office in Williamson County — which serves several counties included Guadalupe, Comal and Hays — picked up this week, according to a news statement the Census Bureau recently released.
“The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is of the utmost importance,” the statement read. “All returning staff will receive safety training to observe social distancing protocols in the COVID-19 environment. They will also use government-provided personal protective equipment (PPE) for their safety and the safety of the public.”
Census Bureau staff ordered face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for area census offices. The materials are expected to be used by staff as safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the bureau’s news statement.
2020 Census workers are expected to resume dropping off invitation packets at front doors of homes in areas where most households don’t receive their mail at their homes, the statement read. The operation known as “update leave” accounts for about 5% of census households and has workers confirming or updating a household’s physical address and leaving a questionnaire packet, it read.
“This operation does not require interaction between census workers and households as the materials are left at the front door,” said Douglas Loveday, senior media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau’s Dallas Regional Census Office, Field Division, Denver Region. “Census workers could be back in the field in Central Texas as early as Friday or early next week.”
The Census Bureau began delivering Update Leave census materials March 15, according to the news statement. The bureau suspended the operation March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Census results shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years, according to information found on the U.S. Census website.
The U.S. Census Bureau counts each resident of the country, where they live on April 1, every 10 years ending in zero. The Constitution mandates the enumeration to determine how to apportion the House of Representatives among the states, the website information read.
For the past several censuses, the Census Bureau has invited people to self-respond before following up in-person using census takers. The 2010 Census invited people to self-respond predominately by returning paper questionnaires in the mail. The 2020 Census allows people to self-respond in three ways: online, by phone or by mail.
City of Seguin residents have self-responded to the census at a slightly lower rate than the national average, said Helena Schaefer, senior planner with the city of Seguin and chairperson for the Guadalupe County Complete Count Committee for the area.
Guadalupe County residents have done a little better than both, she said.
As of May 24, she said, the national self response was 60.1%. Seguin returned 58.6% and 54.7% of Texas residents had answered the questionnaire, Schaefer said.
“The county’s really good,” she said. “The county self response rate is sitting at 63.4%.”
Her committee hopes to get out soon to help increase Seguin’s response rate, Schaefer said. The team plans to attend an upcoming food distribution for area residents at the Seguin Events Center-Coliseum and have residents fill out census forms, she said.
“We’ll be out there to help people with the survey if they haven’t filled it out yet,” Schaefer said. “We’re hoping to have more contact than we did with the food distribution we did earlier, which was in April.
“I’m looking at maybe we’ll have some tablets out at the Coliseum where we can say to some people, ‘hey fill out your survey.’”
