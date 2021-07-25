Bricks with names etched into them line a new sidewalk that leads up to Seguin’s First Church, around to the back of the Campbell Log Cabin and stops just beyond the Calaboose in Seguin’s Heritage Village.

The concrete slab is adorned with a few benches and several tables, helping to give the Village a fresh look and be more accommodating for visitors.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

