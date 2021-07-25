If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The 2021 Leadership Seguin class, the Seguin Conservation Society, the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce and community members joined together to cut the ribbon on the rennovations at Heritage Village on Monday, July 19, 2021.
The 2021 Leadership Seguin Class installs a sidewalk, patio, tables, benches and a fence around the Heritage Village in support of the Seguin Conservation Society. The group marked the completion of the project on Monday, July 19, 2021 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Memorial bricks line the newly installed sidewalk at Seguin's Heritage Village.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Newly installed picnic tables offer a palce to sit and relax while enjoying Heritage Village.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
The newly pour sidewalk encompases the area around the Calaboose in Seguin's Heritage Village.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Community members celebrate the complete of the 2021 Leadership Seguin class' project at the Heritage Village on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Bricks with names etched into them line a new sidewalk that leads up to Seguin’s First Church, around to the back of the Campbell Log Cabin and stops just beyond the Calaboose in Seguin’s Heritage Village.
The concrete slab is adorned with a few benches and several tables, helping to give the Village a fresh look and be more accommodating for visitors.
