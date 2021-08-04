If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Dust off your dancing boots Seguin, it’s time to dance the night away while supporting the kids of Guadalupe County.
The Allan Dreibrodt Memorial Fundraiser makes its return Saturday for the fourth annual dinner, dance and auction at the Columbus Club Hall of Seguin, with 100% of the proceeds donated to Guadalupe county youth for their agriculture projects and graduating scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.