Depression, substance abuse, trauma, bullying, have been identified as potential reasons for suicide.
But they’re not the only reasons and local organizations are working toward preventing them through education and awareness.
“It seems like the country is dragging their feet on the question of how do we help mental health,” Barbara Vinson, program director of the Guadalupe County National Alliance on Mental Illness, said. “‘What are the signs for this, what is it?’” You can pick up a pamphlet at a doctor’s office about heart attack, but you can’t pick up a pamphlet about suicide prevention or mental health because there’s such a stigma.”
The month of September has long been dubbed as the National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and is regarded as a time when people can come together to discuss the issue.
In 2017, suicide was marked as the cause for more than 47,000 deaths, equating to about one successful suicide every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Contrary to popular belief, the suicide rate is not restricted to a particular age group, with most documented deaths varying anywhere between 10 to 64 years old, according to the CDC. However, among those age groups the most at risk are teens and middle-aged white men, the CDC site read.
President and pastor at the Agape Center Efrem McKnight says one of the major factors behind teen suicide is overexposure to social media.
“It seems like over the years our organization is getting more individuals that are between 11 to 25 years old attempting suicide,” McKnight said. “We’re primarily getting individuals from junior high and high school that are dealing with peer pressure and bullying…Now everything is online. If you post a picture of yourself then basically you’re trying to get approval. If you don’t get enough thumbs up or enough hearts to show that people like you, then you start to doubt yourself.”
While bullying in schools has been a part of academic life for decades, Vinson says that social media is to blame for it’s sudden rise.
“It’s always been around, but it hasn’t always been constantly in your face,” she said. “Whether it’s on Facetime, texting, media, or Instagram it never goes away. The added pressure to perform well on testing from schools puts kids and young college students at even more risk of death by suicide as well. I saw the other day that they are now letting 2-year-olds play soccer. We just don’t let kids be kids anymore, and it adds to the stress.”
Guadalupe Valley Christian Counseling Center executive director Dr. Nicholas Wilkens says that gauging why middle-aged white men more frequently commit suicide is a near-impossible task.
“It’s a case that we know to be true, but we don’t know why,” Wilkens said. “It’s one of those things that’s very hard to figure out scientifically. It’s possible that their brainwaves may be different. For instance, certain racial groups and genders are at higher risk for certain diseases and things like that. There’s a lot of theory about why middle-aged white men are at higher risk, but that category has definitely proved to be a risk category in itself.”
While the possible causes leading to death by suicide are endless, the most frequent factors are; substance abuse, medical illness, physical or sexual abuse, and depression, the CDC site said.
Looking for the signs of a possible suicide is difficult, as some people may seem fine publicly but are suffering internally. However, Vinson says that sudden behavioral changes can be a telltale sign.
“Sometimes a person will go to social media, and say something abnormal and then say things like ‘I’m just kidding,’” she said. “One of the biggest giveaways can be a change in behavior like depression where that person isn’t acting like themselves, and they give something away.”
In the majority of cases, a person at risk of suicide will notify a friend or family member of their intentions. Other signs to look out for are include withdrawing from social contact, increase in drug or alcohol use, changing normal routine — eating or sleeping patterns — or doing risky or self-destructive things, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“Depression plays a huge part in suicide,” McKnight said. “When you’re in a depressive state then nothing looks good to you and there are no signs of anything good happening in the future…If you start seeing a family member or somebody around you starts acting very secluded, that’s one of the signs. Just be aware of people’s behaviors and body language.”
Organizations like the Guadalupe Valley Christian Counseling Center, The Agape Center and the Guadalupe County National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) are all available to those who are seeking help dealing with suicidal tendencies.
“We help individuals with trauma and addiction,” McKnight said. “The trauma comes with suicide and suicide prevention. We do quite a bit with families that have had individuals that have attempted suicide. We’ll go to their house or business and help them see the signs of somebody dealing with those thoughts.”
Helping people that struggle with suicide can begin with providing a safe place for those at risk to rely on, Wilkins said.
“I think the best preventative measure is community and support systems,” he said. People who have a better support system or are involved in a church–not just for any moral reasons–have lower rates of suicide. I think it’s because it could be community involvement or being a more spiritual person.”
To get help, to help a loved one or for more information, call Agape Center at (830) 832-1509; Guadalupe Valley Christian Counseling Center, (830) 303-3161, NAMI 830-433-9036, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
