For more than a century, the Seguin Shakespeare Club has provided a place for local women to share their passion for the written word.
Recently, more than 60 members gathered in McQueeney at the Lake Breeze Ski Lodge to celebrate its 120th anniversary.
The club was founded in 1900 by a group of about 20 women looking to create a place to socialize, Seguin Shakespeare Club reporters Lynda Reeves said.
“When the club began, the programs were on Shakespeare, but now we have a range of topics,” she said. “Some of them are very practical. Some of them are literary; some are book reviews. So it covers a wide variety of subjects. We have a program committee that chooses the programs throughout the year. We meet twice a month from September to the end of April.”
Reeves, who is a decades-long veteran of the club, said her favorite aspect of it is meeting women who share a common interest in books.
During the celebration, members sat down for a lunch as former Seguin ISD teacher and author David Fleming gave a presentation.
“When Sue [Blumberg] (president of the Seguin Shakespeare Club) first contacted me, I thought, ‘I can talk about Shakespeare all day long,’” Fleming said. “My favorite quote is from Shakespeare – ‘means to do ill deeds oft means ill deeds done.’”
In his talk, Fleming touched on topics like his latest book and his writing process.
“When I’m writing, it starts with character, and the character creates the mood and the tone and you go with that, and it just happens,” he said. “Many times when I’m writing, it’s like, I’m trying to remember what happens next. I’m not making it up.”
When it comes to telling a good story, Fleming said it’s all about the details.
“The secret to telling a story and being listened to and have people enjoy it is the selection of details,” he said. “That’s all it is. When it comes to details, there’s three rules, beg, borrow and steal. Gather those details and throw out the ones that don’t matter.”
To close his presentation, Fleming shared the detailed story of how he met his wife and his struggled pursuit of her affection spanning childhood to his late teens.
The gathering was an excellent way to celebrate history, Blumberg said
“It went beautifully, went without a hitch; no problems; everybody was enjoying themselves; we had a wonderful speaker,” she said. “I’m giving it an A-plus, as a teacher, I have to grade everything.”
This anniversary also marks the last year of Blumberg’s presidency of the club.
“We serve two years if elected, and this is my second year, so I’m waving goodbye,” she said. “I’ve got two more meetings, and then we’re done. You know, 120 years is special, so it’s nice to be a part of that Seguin history of the Shakespeare Club.”
