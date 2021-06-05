If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Retired Texas Ranger Sr. Capt. Hank Whitman, member of the Former Texas Rangers Association, salutes as the HQ Company of Rangers of the Former Texas Rangers Association fire off a three volley salute during a ceremony recognizing Early Texas Ranger Claiborne Rector.
A cross is placed next to the gravesite of Claiborne Rector, recognizing the man as an Early Texas Ranger. The cross was unvieled during a ceremony honoring Rector on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Concrete Cemetery.
Retired Texas Ranger Sr. Capt. Hank Whitman recites the Ranger Prayer alongside the HQ Company of Rangers of the Former Texas Rangers Association during a ceremony honoring and recognizing Early Texas Ranger Claiborne Rector on Sautrday, May 22, 2021 in Concrete Cemetary.
Members of the Former Texas Rangers Association honor Early Texas Ranger Claiborne Rector with a moment of silence before reciting the Ranger Prayer on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The gravesite of Claiborne Rector is adorned with a newly presented Texas Ranger Cross by the Former Texas Rangers Association.
GUADALUPE COUNTY — Years worth of research helped land an Early Texas Rangers recognition.
The Former Texas Rangers Association recognized Claborne Rector, who died in 1873, as one of the state’s earliest law enforcers and honored him with a Ranger Cross planted at his gravesite in Concrete Cemetery, just outside of LaVernia.
