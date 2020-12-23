If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin and Guadalupe County made way for instant jolts to the local economy with deals to help bring a $56 million development project to the area.
Coffee Tech Industries, Inc. is building its new plant and headquarters on Eighth Street just off Interstate 10 in an area called the Rio Nogales Industrial Park. Both government entities entered into incentive agreements for tax abatements with the company to help it bring its headquarters and co-manufacturing facility to town.
